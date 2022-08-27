ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

County Attorney Al Hadeed Addresses Florida Tax Collectors Association on Short-Term Rentals

Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed last week made a presentation about the proposed state preemption for advertising platforms for short-term rentals as part of the education forum for the Florida Tax Collectors Association. Tax collectors are responsible for collecting Tourist Development Tax – also referred to as resort tax, bed tax, local option tourist tax, or transient rental tax.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

