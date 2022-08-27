Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
nwestiowa.com
Longtime fair family leading dairy demo
ALLENDORF—Charlotte Rollefson doesn’t remember the first time she went to the fair; she was 3 months old at the time. “I’ve not missed a Clay County Fair, and I’m 64,” Rollefson said. “We went every year, even when there was school.”. Rollefson has helped...
Sioux City Journal
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
nwestiowa.com
Fascinated by the fair
SPENCER—Jeremy Parsons was 17 years old when he spent his first summer working at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, one of the largest and most highly attended fairs in the nation. Since then, not a summer has gone by that the 45-year-old, who is chief executive officer and manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, hasn’t spent working in the fair world.
more1049.com
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
Sioux City Journal
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
nwestiowa.com
Couple reflects on photography career memories
HAWARDEN—Photography has been more than just business for Rodney Matz since he first moved to Hawarden in 1964; it’s been an art and a hobby as well. But after 58 years of operating Rodney’s Photography in downtown Hawarden, Rodney, 79, has sold the studio at 816 Central Ave. so that he can slow down.
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation
If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
Sioux City restaurants getting spotlight during Restaurant Week
Lunch is an important meal of the day and local businesses are looking to make your lunch cheaper and better.
nwestiowa.com
Fair to Fork Market new at Clay County Fair
SPENCER—Besides loading up on classic fair food, Clay County Fair guests will be able to shop for fresh produce and other locally grown goods this year. The new Fair to Fork Market will be an everyday fixture at the fair, which runs Sept. 10-18. The market will be located in the former Art Barn south of the Outdoor Arena.
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
nwestiowa.com
Feenstra speaks about policy at Cooperative Energy
SIBLEY—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra met last Wednesday morning with board members at Cooperative Energy Company in Sibley in a visit that focused on issues in the firm’s industry. “Just to tell you why this is so important to me,” Feenstra said. “I sit on the Republican energy task...
kicdam.com
Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia
Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sioux City PD: Teen skateboarder hit by vehicle, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
A teenage skateboard is in the hospital after being hit on a Sioux City road early Thursday morning, police said.
kicdam.com
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
