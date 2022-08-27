The Walt Disney Company is expected to launch a membership program similar to Amazon Prime. Per a Wall Street Journal report, the company is currently exploring a program to offer discounts or special perks to encourage subscribers to spend more on streaming services and merchandise and at theme parks, and resorts. Experts are comparing the proposed program to Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day retail shipping, Whole Foods discounts, and the video streaming service, Prime Video, for a monthly or annual fee. The WSJ report added that according to sources, the rumored program is being informally referred to as “Disney Prime”...

BUSINESS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO