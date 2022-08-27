Read full article on original website
2022 Made in America Festival: Philadelphia announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of event
PHILADELPHIA - As the City of Philadelphia prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to the area for the 2022 Made in America Festival, officials have released information on road closures and other important details ahead of the Labor Day weekend event. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, September...
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
3 shot outside elementary school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia; dozens of shots fired
According to police, 30 shell casings were found - and many of them were rifle rounds.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
Philly gun violence leads to trying times for Parks & Rec Department
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Coming out of COVID, Philadelphia has experienced high rates of homicides and shootings in its public spaces, including those managed by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby
Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Beloved Mt. Airy Trolley Car Diner moving to Wayne Junction for restoration
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former Trolley Car Diner will hit the road Wednesday morning. It is leaving its longtime home on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy and being transported to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.After that, it will be repaired, restored and eventually ready for service once again.It has been a beloved Mt. Airy institution for over 20 years.
One year since Ida: How the remnants of a hurricane still leave Pa. residents paying the price
Tammy Echevaria and her family sought refuge in their basement when a tornado started coming toward their home. When the center of the storm passed over their house, the heavy winds fell silent, they each felt a pressure in their chests, their ears popped. “You couldn’t get a deep breath...
Two Shot, in Critical Condition in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for...
NBC Philadelphia
Find Out Where Jollibee Is Opening Its 1st Philly Location This Week
Philadelphians will finally be able to get their hands on Chickenjoys, Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiest and Yumburgers as the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is set to open its doors in the Northeast on Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 7340 Bustleton Ave. location will be the fast-food chain's first...
Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
fox29.com
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
PhillyBite
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
gridphilly.com
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
MSC Francesca sets new record at Port of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new record was set on Tuesday at the Port of Philadelphia. The MSC Francesca is the longest container vessel.It arrived just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.The vessel is 1,093 feet long.It was built 14 years ago and sails under the flag of Panama.
West Philadelphia parents facing eviction worry about children changing schools
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Families who are set to be forced out of their homes in a West Philadelphia affordable housing complex are worried about how their children will get to their schools, or whether they’ll need to find new ones. Over 30 children live in...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly High-Rise Fire Keeping Residents From Homes
As students return to school and the heat ramps up, residents of a Philadelphia condo building will be looking for other accommodations after being blocked from returning to their homes following a fire. Residents were notified via email Monday that they will be unable to sleep in their homes for...
Candlelight vigil in Kensington honors victims of fatal drug overdoses
Community members gathered in Kensington Wednesday night to remember those who have died as a result of drug overdoses. Nearly 100 people at McPherson Square lit candles and read the names of deceased loved ones to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. While remembering those who’ve lost their lives, people hugged...
Group of Men Attack and Shoot Man After Dinner at Philadelphia Restaurant
Philadelphia, PA- the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on August...
WHYY
