How Smart Teens Use Disorder to Deal With Anxiety
Sloppiness can be seen as a sign of perfectionism. Perfectionism is an anxiety state. Many smart teens manage their anxiety by creating and maintaining disorder. Many smart teens do sloppy work because nothing less than perfect will do. This sounds upside-down, doesn’t it? But it makes perfect sense, psychologically.
Exercise and Socialize to Prevent Dementia
A systematic review measured how leisure activities affected dementia risk. Data shows that physical and social activity significantly decreases dementia risk. There was also some evidence that cognitive activity decreases dementia risk, but the data is not as robust. We often think of engaging in leisure activities as an important...
Measuring What Matters to Patients
What matters for quality of life is highly personal. Questionnaires for pain, depression, and other symptoms can be tailored to these personal values. When the patient has a role in choosing the questions, they are more reflective of their lived health experience. A large portion of medicine, including mental health...
