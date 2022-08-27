PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While gas prices aren’t as high as earlier this year, it’s still not cheap to fill up the tank. With many people wanting to beat the heat this long holiday weekend by taking a road trip out of the Valley, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help drivers by paying for their gas. So Gibby Parra went to the Chevron at 3rd Street and Indian School Road to see who he could help out.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO