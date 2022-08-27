ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LONDON (AP) — The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which will feature interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Elba, the Black British actor who starred in “The Wire” and several Marvel movies, tells the weekly newspaper, due to be published on Sept. 1, that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”

Baroness Lawrence will describe a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation, another charity, to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.

Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

Comments / 39

Real Vegas Girl
3d ago

WELL DON'T EDIT THE TRUTH! Black British are being treated like Black Americans! You go Idris.. And make sure Charles isn't editing our truth!

Reply(7)
25
Marilyn Walton
2d ago

Charles you left out your daughter in-law Meghan grandson and granddaughter Archie and Lilibeth two mixed race half Black half White what a lost opportunitie you have really lost Thankfulness for other family Rich Black History , but ignore you own .. people are watching 👀 and listening 🎶 what you do and don't do or say .... ALL EYES ON YOU ..

Reply(4)
12
George Roberts
3d ago

Atleast he admitted social and economic inequality, MAYBE HE'S TRYING, MAYBE NOT, ITS HARD TO TELL, ONE MINUTE IT SEEMS CHANGE GON COM AND THEN IT TURNS INTO SOME KINDA BACKLASH. FACTS

Reply(5)
7
