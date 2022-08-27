ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral

Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Brittany Renner Reveals How Much Child Support She Gets From PJ Washington

When a woman has a child with a man who is financially secure, regardless of how much money she makes, she will face some sort of criticism. Brittany Renner's relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington unraveled for a worldwide audience as their romance, pregnancy, parenthood, and breakup was put on display for a global audience. Renner faced backlash after it was learned that she met Washington when he was a teenage college basketball star when she was 26, and it is something that she continues to defend, most recently on the Tonight's Conversation podcast.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Community Policy