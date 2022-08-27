Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral
Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Reveals How Much Child Support She Gets From PJ Washington
When a woman has a child with a man who is financially secure, regardless of how much money she makes, she will face some sort of criticism. Brittany Renner's relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington unraveled for a worldwide audience as their romance, pregnancy, parenthood, and breakup was put on display for a global audience. Renner faced backlash after it was learned that she met Washington when he was a teenage college basketball star when she was 26, and it is something that she continues to defend, most recently on the Tonight's Conversation podcast.
People
Stephen Curry Jokes Son Canon Already 'Thinks He's the Mayor' of His Preschool Before First Day
Stephen Curry is gearing students up for the back-to-school season. Speaking with PEOPLE about the partnership between his Oakland-based organization Eat. Learn. Play. and Rakuten, the NBA star shared his excitement for students in the Bay Area and beyond to return to the classroom. Of all his children, Curry says...
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Controversial Opinion
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving isn't the only notable NBA star convinced the Earth might be flat. Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal is also someone who believes the Earth is not a sphere. “I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way, I didn’t go...
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
