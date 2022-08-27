Read full article on original website
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre city’s chief of police is retiring and the city is looking for his replacement. Belpre’s chief of police Terry Williams has decided to start his retirement early. Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the being the police chief is a civil position and...
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back...
Obituary: Ford, Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, after a long battle with illness, surrounded by family and friends. Amy was born in Portsmouth on August 30, 1975, to John and Clara (Holt) Jackson. She attended Belpre High School and was a member of the girls’ basketball team before graduating in 1993. Amy pursued a career in phlebotomy and worked as a phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years, before working briefly as a cook at the Washington County Jail. Amy was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and friends, and video games. Amy was an animal lover and had two cats, Gordon and Marshie. Amy used to play volleyball leisurely and also played women’s and co-ed slow-pitch softball. But, her greatest achievement came in 2003 with the birth of her daughter. Amy was a strong believer in the Lord and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, in Devola, Ohio. Friends and family remember her as a kind-hearted and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone and who put everyone else’s needs and wants before her own.
Driving tips for the holiday weekend
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local law enforcement shared driving tips for this upcoming holiday weekend. With the increase in traffic volume, law enforcement would like people to maintain proper speeds and distances between vehicles around you. This is because a number of accidents are due to lack of distance between...
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Award-winning Belmont County, Ohio rental cabin allows you to go completely off-grid in style
What happens when an architect and an interior designer decide to put a vacation rental on a remote corner of their working cattle farm? An award-winning off-grid cabin called The Hut, of course.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Emergency officials advising people on how to be ready during disaster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With September being National Preparedness Month, officials want people to take time to be ready in the event of a disaster. Wood County emergency officials say that emergency preparedness is year-round. And that it is important to take time to look at ways to be ready...
North Bend State Park accepts applications for controlled deer hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. The four state parks accepting applications will be Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins falls resort. Hunters have until Wednesday to submit all applications. The drawing will be held...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg WV went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022, at 3:34 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting. She was born on November 3, 1963, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter of Sarah Ann Flanary & the late Rod Flanary Sr.
Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.
Leo O. Gandor went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side. A long-time resident of Marietta and a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Glidden Gandor on October 29, 1962. Leo was born in Cabaiguan of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in 1941, before arriving in Marietta in 1953. He loved this country and found it a great privilege to become a U. S. citizen.
Obituary: Gifford, Sally Rose
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith. She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.
Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
Obituary: Havens, Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1. 1930, in Lead Mine, WV, and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena, and Verla.
Obituary: Antill, Glen Lewis
Glen Lewis Antill, 84, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, after a short bout with cancer. Glen was born on June 22, 1938, to John and Clara Antill of Wingett Run. Well known to the community, Glen worked at the Colegate Food Center for 55 years, having been the owner for the last 22 of those years. As well, he was a member and trustee of the Souls Harbor Baptist Church for 41 years.
