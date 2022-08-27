NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too. The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, […]

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO