ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#City Limits#Police#Violent Crime
WITN

New Bern police unveil new tip line

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Duplin County man

FAISON, Duplin County — A Sampson County man was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in the killing of a Duplin County man. Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, was jailed in the Duplin County Jail with no bond. Duplin County Sheriff's Office officials said they responded Tuesday Aug. 30,...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Rocky Mount man found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Pitt County homicide

BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Greenville police to host school safety meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police and the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will host a school safety meeting on September 13. Greenville police say the meeting aims to help parents, students, and staff to feel secure that there will be rapid deployment by school resource officers and Greenville police if there is an intruder in school.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy