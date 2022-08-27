Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Greene County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a gas station while displaying a weapon and assaulted the clerk early Thursday morning. The sheriff said the robbery happened around 1:55 a.m. The man was wearing a white tank...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
WITN
New Bern police unveil new tip line
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Duplin County man
FAISON, Duplin County — A Sampson County man was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in the killing of a Duplin County man. Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, was jailed in the Duplin County Jail with no bond. Duplin County Sheriff's Office officials said they responded Tuesday Aug. 30,...
WITN
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide. Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old...
WITN
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
wcti12.com
Arrest made in Pitt County homicide
BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Police: Man committed when found with machete NC Taco Bell
Police say a man was involuntarily committed after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in a Taco Bell restaurant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WITN
Greenville police to host school safety meeting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police and the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will host a school safety meeting on September 13. Greenville police say the meeting aims to help parents, students, and staff to feel secure that there will be rapid deployment by school resource officers and Greenville police if there is an intruder in school.
Craven County puppy injured after being shot on the mend, needs a name
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too. The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, […]
‘Career criminal’ arrested in Rocky Mount after chase, crash: deputies
The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a 'career criminal' in Rocky Mount Saturday night.
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
Deputies: Man, woman sold drugs out of New Bern home, have been arrested
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people who lived in a New Bern home are each being held under $1 million bonds after officials said they sold drugs there. Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, of 1413 Mockingbird Lane in New Bern were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. They […]
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
