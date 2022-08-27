ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside

SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
news4sanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
KTSA

SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
KSAT 12

Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
news4sanantonio.com

Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection to stabbing of two people along the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. 36-year-old Rafael Mata was charged with manslaughter. Police say Mata and 65-year-old John Riggs were arguing on the river walk back on August 17, when Riggs tried to leave by climbing on top of an elevated landscape area.
news4sanantonio.com

House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms

SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
