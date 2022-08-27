Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KSAT 12
Shooting suspect found with gunshot wound inside Northwest Side motel, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a shooting is in police custody after being discovered with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Side motel. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at Flex Studios, located in the 9500 block of I-10. A man was...
kgns.tv
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (CNN) - The man accused of masterminding one of the deadliest human trafficking operations will remain behind bars. A Texas judge denied bond for 28-year-old Christian Martinez on Wednesday. He’s the man prosecutors are charging in the deaths of 53 migrants found in the back of an...
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
KSAT 12
Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection to stabbing of two people along the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. 36-year-old Rafael Mata was charged with manslaughter. Police say Mata and 65-year-old John Riggs were arguing on the river walk back on August 17, when Riggs tried to leave by climbing on top of an elevated landscape area.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect in Downtown road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down a suspect who is wanted in a Downtown road rage incident. Police released two pictures of the car they say was involved in the incident that led up to the shooting. The shooting took place around 7 a.m. on Aug....
KSAT 12
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the...
Parent arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school and group of students
SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of threatening to kill children and shoot up an east-side school is out of jail on bond, just a day after he was arrested. Court records indicate 44-year-old Carl Fuller, Sr. was arrested August 26 and he posted a $50,000 bond the very next day on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
news4sanantonio.com
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
KSAT 12
Gunman breaks into apartment, calls man a ‘thief’ before shooting him
LEON VALLEY, Texas – Police in Leon Valley are investigating a shooting that involved a gunman forcing his way into the victim’s apartment. The shooting happened right before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Evers Road. Police say the gunman kicked down the door of the...
