Stockbridge, MA

Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
A vote for sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga

To those voting for Sheriff Bowler: Do you really have an understanding of his budget? Because that’s what your vote will support. Twelve years is a long enough run and it’s time for a change. Sheriff Bowler said when he ran in 2010, that he would get tough on Carmen Massimiano’s budget, and all he has done is increase it.
JUST IN: Pittsfield resident sentenced for embezzlement

Pittsfield — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, August 31 that Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire House of Correction. He will also subsequently serve two years of probation, during which Curtis must pay restitution. Previously, Curtis...
Want to be a Police Officer? Berkshire County Town is Offering Exam Session This Fall

Working in Great Barrington, I get to speak with many community members, organizations, businesses, local residents, and more. Once in a while, the topic of the Great Barrington Police Department will come up and when it does, the folks who I'm speaking with regularly speak fondly and kindly of the department. There's no question that Chief Storti is leading a helpful, community-minded team. Sure they have to focus on crimes, emergencies, and public safety but when those issues aren't taking place, the Great Barrington Police Department is heavily involved with the community and local events.
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.
From Ghana to the Housatonic River: W.E.B. Du Bois’ legacy celebrated

Great Barrington — A celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Du Bois River Park commemorated the life of W.E.B. Du Bois. The name of the event, “W.E.B. Du Bois I’ve Known Rivers,” was taken from Langston Hughes’ poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” which was first published by Du Bois in the June 1921 issue of “The Crisis,” the official magazine of the NAACP that he founded in 1910.
Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire County hold summer picnic

Hamel's Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive this afternoon to the sounds of Irish music. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.
