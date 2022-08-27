Read full article on original website
Part-time Stockbridge residents up in arms over possible residential tax exemption
Stockbridge — The possibility of a Residential Tax Exemption is a very fickle topic in this town. The tax has been discussed before, and a few weeks before the tax classification hearing in October, it is again under discussion. The topic is so sensitive that members of the town’s...
Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
A vote for sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga
To those voting for Sheriff Bowler: Do you really have an understanding of his budget? Because that’s what your vote will support. Twelve years is a long enough run and it’s time for a change. Sheriff Bowler said when he ran in 2010, that he would get tough on Carmen Massimiano’s budget, and all he has done is increase it.
Holyoke leaders discuss future businesses for former KMart plaza
City officials in Holyoke met on Monday to discuss new possibilities for the former KMart plaza on Route 5.
NHPR
Owner of western Mass. music venues settles labor law citations brought by state attorney general
The state attorney general's office and the owner of several entertainment venues in western Massachusetts have reached a settlement over accusations of labor law violations. Among other properties, Eric Suher owns the Calvin Theatre and the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. In June of 2021, the office of Attorney...
Westfield City Council will consider positive report on ‘flag lot’ zoning
WESTFIELD — Westfield resident Rich Clark first approached the city about allowing a flag lot on his property in 2019. He has 13.5 acres and an equine business on Russellville Road, which is zoned Rural Residential. He wants to get out of the equine business, and his daughter wants to take it over and build a house on the property.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All homes sold in week ending August 27
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 21-27. There were 33 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,352 square foot home on Karen Drive in South Hadley that sold for $372,500.
JUST IN: Pittsfield resident sentenced for embezzlement
Pittsfield — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, August 31 that Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire House of Correction. He will also subsequently serve two years of probation, during which Curtis must pay restitution. Previously, Curtis...
Want to be a Police Officer? Berkshire County Town is Offering Exam Session This Fall
Working in Great Barrington, I get to speak with many community members, organizations, businesses, local residents, and more. Once in a while, the topic of the Great Barrington Police Department will come up and when it does, the folks who I'm speaking with regularly speak fondly and kindly of the department. There's no question that Chief Storti is leading a helpful, community-minded team. Sure they have to focus on crimes, emergencies, and public safety but when those issues aren't taking place, the Great Barrington Police Department is heavily involved with the community and local events.
Gas prices: Ren’s in Amherst broke its gas supply contract in protest of prices. A GoFundMe was started to keep it open
A gas station that’s been servicing cars in the Amherst community for the past 50 years, Ren’s Sales and Service, formerly Ren’s Mobil, is on the verge of foreclosure after the station broke its contract with a Mobil gas distributor over the summer in protest of gas price spikes and in support of his customers.
Westfield scrambling to replace personnel director, who will leave this month
WESTFIELD — The city will once again be searching for a new personnel director when Robert Bishop leaves on Sept. 26. He has served Westfield in the position since November 2020. According to Personnel Action Committee Chair Brent Bean II, Bishop is the sixth person to fill that job...
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to sever from codefendants, including father
SPRINGFIELD — Newly filed court records in a federal corruption probe of the former head golf pro for two city courses show the case was tripped by a cash purchase of lumber for a $750,000 rebuild of the pro’s Cape Cod home. Former Springfield golf pro Kevin M....
Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.
The Front Porch to debut at 2022 Big E
New this year, there will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor area called "The Front Porch" between the Better Living Center and The Court of Honor Stage.
From Ghana to the Housatonic River: W.E.B. Du Bois’ legacy celebrated
Great Barrington — A celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Du Bois River Park commemorated the life of W.E.B. Du Bois. The name of the event, “W.E.B. Du Bois I’ve Known Rivers,” was taken from Langston Hughes’ poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” which was first published by Du Bois in the June 1921 issue of “The Crisis,” the official magazine of the NAACP that he founded in 1910.
Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire County hold summer picnic
Hamel's Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive this afternoon to the sounds of Irish music. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.
Great Barrington police report increase in catalytic converter thefts
Great Barrington police are warning residents from the town and surrounding communities of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
