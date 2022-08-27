ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens-Washington Notebook: The Final Preseason Game

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UB1M_0hY4qfpQ00

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this third preseason game against the Washington Commanders is vital for several players trying to make the 53-man roster.

One area that needs further evaluation is at running back.

The projected starter J.K. Dobbins is practicing, but Gus Edward s was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which will sideline him for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Behind those two players, the Ravens have Justice Hill, Tyler Badie, Mike Davis and Nate McCrary vying for playing time. One of those players might have to help carry the load, but they've yet to separate themselves behind an offensive line that hasn't played many of the starters in the preseason.

Badie leads the preseason running backs with 53 yards rushing, followed by Davis (40 yards), McCrary (40 yards) and Hill (16 yards).

This game against Washington looms large for those players.

“I do think it’s a big game," Harbaugh said. "No bigger than the other two, but it’s kind of the games. That’s what you look at, the games. They’ve all done well in the games so far. I thought Badie is getting better as he goes here. You would expect that with a rookie. Justice, he looks as fast, or faster, as he’s ever looked. They say, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’ I guess that’s true with Achilles, too.

"Then, Mike Davis looked very good both games, so that’s where we’re at.”

The Ravens will continue to assess their depth on the offensive line. Ja'Wuan James could take some reps at left tackle as the availability of Ronnie Stanley for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets is uncertain.

Guard Ben Cleveland , who missed practice time this week, also needs the work.

The Streak

The Ravens' 22-game preseason winning streak is a source of pride for the franchise because it underscores a culture of winning. Baltimore is looking to go undefeated in the preseason for the sixth-straight season.

Washington is also playing to win the game and is looking to snap that winning streak.

"Yeah, you want to," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. "You go into every game expecting to win. Good for them. It’s their thing. It’s what they’re doing. They come out and they play a specific way. Good for them. Our job is to go out and make sure our guys are playing, growing and getting better as football players. ... You play every game to win.”

Lamar Jackson to Sit This One Out, Rookie Out

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play against Washington, meaning he will not take a snap in any of the preseason games. Jackson declined to answer whether he needed any reps to be ready for the regular season.

The Ravens and Jackson are still negotiating a new contract. However, Jackson plans to suspend those discussions once the regular season begins.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely and safety Kyle Hamilton also did not suit up for warmups. The Ravens have seen enough of them and want them to be ready for the Sept. 11 game against the Jets.

Veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller was not in uniform.

Also, former Texas kicker/punter Cameron Dicker warmed up for the Ravens, which Justin Tucker will watch from the sidelines. Dicker was cut by the Rams on Aug. 16.

No Wentz for Washington

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz will not play, which means rookie Sam Howell will get the start.

Other Commanders not playing include wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel, offensive tackles Charles Leno and Samuel Cosmi, guard Andrew Norwell, center Chase Roullier, tight end Cole Turner, and running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

How to Watch

Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC) WGAL Ch. 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW Ch. 21 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT Ch. 47 (Delmarva area).

National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas)

Live video streams :

How to Listen

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Spanish radio : TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

BALTIMORE, MD
Community Policy