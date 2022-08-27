ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

CBS Miami

Man accused of exposing himself to FIU student inside classroom

MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of exposing himself to a Florida International University student and preventing her from leaving a classroom. The female student told police that 25-year-old Michael Hwanampe had been sitting inside the classroom and that when she walked in, he struck up a conversation. The arrest report said Hwanampe then turned off the lights, exposed his male organ, and began touching himself. While doing this, police said, he told the victim, 'nobody's here.' The victim then turned on the light and attempted to leave the room but Hwanampe positioned himself in front of the door. The female student told police she asked him three times to move away from the door, but that Hwanampe would not comply until she said she would call police. Hwanampe, who is listed by police as being homeless, then fled in an unknown direction. Police would later arrest Hwanampe and transport him to jail.  Hwanampe is facing charges including lewd and lascivious behavior and false imprisonment. 
NBC Miami

Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police

A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
Click10.com

Police find 2 people dead on sidewalk after shooting in Brickell

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when police arrived and found a man and woman...
NBC Miami

BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of Babysitter

In October 2001, both parents of 1-year-old Jarkeius Adside were in jail. Gwendolyn Brown, his babysitter, was supposed to take care of Jarkeius until his parents were released. On October 18, 2001, Gwendolyn walked her teenage daughter to her school bus stop. When she returned to her home near 158th Avenue and 296th Street in Miami, Florida, she was confronted by three armed men. The men reportedly bound Gwendolyn and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Cochran, with duct tape and demanded cash. While the intruders ransacked their home, Gwendolyn and Jeffrey heard a single gunshot, The Charley Project reports.
WSVN-TV

Police seek woman suspected of being involved in jewelry robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police find a clue to a high priced jewelry heist. According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July. The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street where a jewelry convection took place.
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
NBC Miami

New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
WSVN-TV

Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
PARKLAND, FL

