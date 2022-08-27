Read full article on original website
Man accused of exposing himself to FIU student inside classroom
MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of exposing himself to a Florida International University student and preventing her from leaving a classroom. The female student told police that 25-year-old Michael Hwanampe had been sitting inside the classroom and that when she walked in, he struck up a conversation. The arrest report said Hwanampe then turned off the lights, exposed his male organ, and began touching himself. While doing this, police said, he told the victim, 'nobody's here.' The victim then turned on the light and attempted to leave the room but Hwanampe positioned himself in front of the door. The female student told police she asked him three times to move away from the door, but that Hwanampe would not comply until she said she would call police. Hwanampe, who is listed by police as being homeless, then fled in an unknown direction. Police would later arrest Hwanampe and transport him to jail. Hwanampe is facing charges including lewd and lascivious behavior and false imprisonment.
WSVN-TV
Charter school in Homestead put on lockdown after reports of potential threat
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Keys Gate Charter School, both the high school and a second smaller school across the street, have been placed on lockdown. The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the administration received information about a possible threat. The Homestead Police...
NBC Miami
Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police
A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
WSVN-TV
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
Florida mother and son arrested in connection to shooting that injured 4 teens
A mother and son were among those arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at a Florida apartment complex last month that landed four teenagers in the hospital.
WSVN-TV
Miami police investigate hit-and-run after cyclist struck, killed; 1 detained
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man who was on his bike was hit and killed. According to Miami Police, the incident happened near the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street at around 11 p.m, Wednesday. A security guard who works nearby told 7News that the man who lost...
Click10.com
Police find 2 people dead on sidewalk after shooting in Brickell
MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when police arrived and found a man and woman...
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of Babysitter
In October 2001, both parents of 1-year-old Jarkeius Adside were in jail. Gwendolyn Brown, his babysitter, was supposed to take care of Jarkeius until his parents were released. On October 18, 2001, Gwendolyn walked her teenage daughter to her school bus stop. When she returned to her home near 158th Avenue and 296th Street in Miami, Florida, she was confronted by three armed men. The men reportedly bound Gwendolyn and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Cochran, with duct tape and demanded cash. While the intruders ransacked their home, Gwendolyn and Jeffrey heard a single gunshot, The Charley Project reports.
WSVN-TV
Young girl airlifted to hospital after being struck by truck in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A young-girl is in the hospital after she was struck in the street. The victim was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning. According to police, she was hit by a truck at the Park and Ride on 344th Street...
WSVN-TV
Police seek woman suspected of being involved in jewelry robbery
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police find a clue to a high priced jewelry heist. According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July. The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street where a jewelry convection took place.
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
NBC Miami
Suspect in U-Haul Truck Filled With Stolen Mail Flees Police in SW Miami-Dade
A suspect accused of using a U-Haul truck to steal mail and packages throughout Miami-Dade fled from police early Thursday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the truck was found in the 11600 block of Southwest 141st Street after the driver fled and bailed out then ran from the scene. Officers...
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park
A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WSVN-TV
Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial. There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday. The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout...
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash
New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures thief stealing from mother in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen bandit was caught on camera robbing a mother in front of her children. The incident happened on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m., at a grocery store in North Lauderdale. Security camera footage from the parking lot shows the thief driving a light color...
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
