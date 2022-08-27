Through Hawken's Mastery School Program, students can prep for the future without the pressure of grades. Scott Looney was tired of the education system looking like an assembly line — credit hours, testing, scoring and comparing. So, in 2017, the head of school for Hawken founded the Mastery Transcript Consortium, an organization of nearly 400 schools in 23 countries working to change the high school transcription system. Launched three years later, Hawken Mastery School is a project-based option, where teachers act as mentors who coach students through programs so they can work at their own pace. There are no exams or grades. We sat down with Looney to figure out why potentially the world’s coolest principal wants to end — or at least dramatically alter — the grading system.

