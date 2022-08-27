Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Dave Logan, former Browns receiver with ‘Kardiac Kids,’ to face St. Edward with Colorado state champ Cherry Creek
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the last 30 years, former Browns wide receiver Dave Logan has kept busy in his hometown of Denver. When he is not working for the Broncos as one of their radio commentators, he is coaching high school football around Colorado. His team at Cherry Creek is coming off its third straight state championship in Colorado’s largest division for high school football. To make a run at a fourth straight title and qualify for the playoffs, Logan said he became antsy last winter with an unfilled opening on his schedule.
Final nonconference tuneups and 2-0 records put to the test: Week 3 HS football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For most, Week 3 of the high school football season offers the final chance to tune up before conference play. That is the case for Avon and Glenville, who put their 2-0 records on the line before the Eagles begin play in the Southwestern Conference and the Tarblooders take to the Senate League in Cleveland. They lead five area games matching teams in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, but there are more big matchups to consider this week.
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Autumn Ziemba’s son throws first pitch at Guardians game
Former FOX 8 anchor Autumn Ziemba's son will be throwing the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game Tuesday evening.
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland
Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
SBLive's Ohio Top 25: Archbishop Hoban is the top team, while Lakota West is second
Archbishop Hoban sits atop the rankings, while defending Division I state champion St. Edward is in the top-5.
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets
The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians’ first game against Fairview. The Browns give away new helmets to two high...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and the Cleveland National Air Show is back at Burke
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
Garfield Heights football player describes mass chaos at Friday night football game after shots fired in parking lot
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mass panic broke out at the Garfield Heights varsity football game Friday night after someone fired multiple shots in the high school parking lot at around 9:30. “Towards the end of the game, you just hear pop pop pop and just everybody started running and...
Avon High School wrestler dies in weekend car accident
AVON, Ohio — The Avon Local School District is mourning the loss of Kaleb Keffer, a 16-year-old high school junior who died in a car accident this past weekend. Superintendent Ben Hodge confirms Kaleb died Saturday after being seriously injured in the crash. Hodge expressed his "great sadness" at Kaleb's passing and the board of education asked the community to keep the Keffer family in their thoughts and prayers.
WKYC adding more news with former CNN anchor Christi Paul at 5 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christi Paul will make her local TV debut on September 12, anchoring a new hour-long 5 p.m. weekday newscast on WKYC Channel 3. The former CNN personality will anchor the program, called “What’s Now,” alongside Carmen Blackwell. In a press release, the station says the broadcast “will expand on the day’s top stories and feature unique content including live reports from across the region that informs, enlightens and inspires.”
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
The Chocolate Bar in Cleveland shuts its doors permanently
After serving Downtown Cleveland for 13 years, The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed, according to a Facebook post the restaurant made Monday afternoon.
Hawken Head of School Scott Looney is Changing Cleveland Education
Through Hawken's Mastery School Program, students can prep for the future without the pressure of grades. Scott Looney was tired of the education system looking like an assembly line — credit hours, testing, scoring and comparing. So, in 2017, the head of school for Hawken founded the Mastery Transcript Consortium, an organization of nearly 400 schools in 23 countries working to change the high school transcription system. Launched three years later, Hawken Mastery School is a project-based option, where teachers act as mentors who coach students through programs so they can work at their own pace. There are no exams or grades. We sat down with Looney to figure out why potentially the world’s coolest principal wants to end — or at least dramatically alter — the grading system.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
