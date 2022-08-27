Read full article on original website
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
Mets' James McCann: Gives way to Nido
McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. McCann will head to the bench after he caught in three of the Mets' past four games. Tomas Nido will form a battery with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Wednesday.
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bickford covered 2.2 innings in total while making relief appearances in three of the past four days, so his demotion is likely the result of the Dodgers wanting to add a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Tuesday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A and will replace Bickford in the bullpen.
Giants' Joc Pederson: Steps out of lineup
Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars. Thairo Estrada will move out to left field with Wilmer Flores covering the keystone.
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Called up to majors
The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in the Mariners' series finale with the Tigers, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. After posting a .977 OPS over 18 games for Tacoma in August,...
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Exits lineup
Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Rivas is on the bench against a right-hander (Kevin Gausman), perhaps hinting that he won't be part of a strict platoon at first base with P.J. Higgins while Patrick Wisdom (finger) is on the injured list. In his first three games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Rivas went 3-for-6 with a run scored.
Mets' Drew Smith: Should head to minors Sunday
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Smith (lat) will begin a rehab assignment in the minors Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Smith has been sidelined since late July with a right lat strain and will likely require at least two appearances in the minors before the Mets are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being deactivated, Smith collected 14 holds and posted a 3.51 ERA in 41 innings out of the New York bullpen.
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting again Wednesday
Paredes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes should have a clear path to a full-time role in the infield for at least the next week after Brandon Lowe (triceps) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, but he'll first have to overcome his own injury. The 23-year-old will be on the bench for a second straight contest due to the unspecified issue, which caused him to be scratched ahead of Tuesday's 7-2 win.
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains on bench Thursday
Robert is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The White Sox continue to evaluate Robert's status on a game-by-game basis, even though he hasn't started in the past week and has made only two appearances off the bench. Robert's sore left wrist isn't anything that affects him in the field or while running the bases, but he'll need to prove the wrist doesn't bother him while he swings the bat before he rejoins Chicago's lineup. AJ Pollock will pick up the start in center field Thursday while Robert sits again.
Angels' Matt Duffy: Activated by Angels
Duffy (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Duffy had been on the injured list since the end of June, but he spent the last few weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake and hit .179 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over eight minor-league games. Duffy isn't starting Monday against the Yankees and will likely have to compete with Luis Rengifo for playing time at third base over the final month of the season.
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
Royals' Salvador Perez: Scratched with back tightness
Perez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to back tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak during which he's gone 13-for-29 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs, but back tightness will prevent him from starting as scheduled Wednesday. It's unclear if the veteran catcher will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day.
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: On outs for everyday role
Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians. Stowers is sitting for the third time in four games, and he looks like he'll be the odd man out for a regular spot in the Baltimore lineup with the Orioles bringing up top prospect Gunnar Henderson from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday to make his MLB debut. With Henderson projected to see most of his opportunities at third base, Ramon Urias could end up seeing more starts at designated hitter while Anthony Santander holds down an everyday role in the outfield alongside Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins.
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Comes off IL
The Mariners reinstated Boyd (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Boyd will be one of two players that will be joining Seattle with the roster expanding from 26 to 28 men for the final month of the season, with outfielder Taylor Trammell also receiving a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma. Though Boyd has worked almost exclusively as a starter through his first seven seasons in the big leagues, he'll be deployed out of the bullpen with Seattle as he makes his return from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last September. He was excellent across his six minor-league rehab outings, striking out 14 over eight innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits and no walks.
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
