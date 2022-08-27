Jim Leavy wasn’t first, but he was accurate. It was rare when two proficient shootists had it out in the Old West. But it happened on March 9, 1877 in Cheyenne, WY. Charlie Harrison and Jim Leavy got into an argument over a game of cards. The insults and confrontation continued out into the street. Then the two went for their guns. Harrison got off the first shot, which went wild. Levy took a bit of time to aim and hit his target. Harrison died the next day. Levy was let off the hook because it was a fair fight.

