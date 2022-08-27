Read full article on original website
Related
College Football News
Tulsa vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview
Tulsa vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Record: Tulsa (0-0), Wyoming (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12...
cowboystatedaily.com
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bitwise Industries Buys Cheyenne's Array School
Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday
GILETTE, Wyo — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation, according to a WHP release. Highway Patrol said it was contacted about the investigation May 2. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
truewestmagazine.com
He Took Aim Before Firing
Jim Leavy wasn’t first, but he was accurate. It was rare when two proficient shootists had it out in the Old West. But it happened on March 9, 1877 in Cheyenne, WY. Charlie Harrison and Jim Leavy got into an argument over a game of cards. The insults and confrontation continued out into the street. Then the two went for their guns. Harrison got off the first shot, which went wild. Levy took a bit of time to aim and hit his target. Harrison died the next day. Levy was let off the hook because it was a fair fight.
capcity.news
Thunderstorms today before a hot beginning to September in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, Aug. 31, with September beginning with a hot, sunny day. Today, Aug. 31, residents may have a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 4 p.m., with the possibility of gusty winds. The rest of the day is set to be sunny with a high of 85. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph from the northwest before shifting to the east.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear
UPDATE: In an overnight email to Townsquare Media, Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Kevin Malatesta wrote:. Unfortunately, I cannot release much more information on the case at this time. Once the court procedures move to a filing of information or indictment in district court we'd be able to release more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigfoot99.com
Few details emerge about arrests near Saratoga hot pools
A brief update on the law enforcement action in Saratoga Saturday night during which an officer drew a gun and requested backup. The incident occurred on August 28th around 10:00 pm as Sergeant Tyler Christen, performed a routine check at the hot pools. According to Chief Kenneth Lehr, Sargent Christen...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Chad Michael Smith, 51 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/30/22–8/31/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Trooper Arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was arrested on August 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the WHP. On May 2, the WHP was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,” the release states.
Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
Comments / 0