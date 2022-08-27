Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s On-Set Habit That Shocked Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! is gearing up for a new season, which brings new co-hosts and a new podcast. Co-host Mayim Bialik appeared on the podcast with Ken Jennings, and revealed a habit on-set that she has. Bialik and Jennings were announced as the official co-hosts earlier this summer in July. Executive producer...
William Reynolds, ‘The F.B.I. and ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor, Dead at 90
Actor William Reynolds, who is best known for playing Special Agent Tom Colby on the classic TV series The F.B.I. has passed away. He was 90 years old. Reynolds died on August 24 from non-COVID pneumonia, his son, Eric, told Deadline. William Reynolds was born in Los Angeles, California, on...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Speaks Out About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit
We’re just a few weeks away from the hotly anticipated 10th season premiere of the hit TV show Chicago PD, but fans are disappointed after learning star Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show after 10 seasons as Detective Jay Halstead. His co-stars have all been taking to their social media accounts to pay tributes to their friend before his exit. Including one of his on-screen cohorts, Marina Squerciati, also known as Officer Kim Burgess.
Tom Selleck’s Mustache Mask on Set of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Absolutely Perfect
Although active in Hollywood since 1965, actor Tom Selleck gained stardom when he landed the role of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit show Magnum P.I. Not only did the role make him a household name, but he went on to star on the silver screen with films like Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. As for his stint on Magnum P.I., the actor received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, eventually winning in 1985. With over 50 years in Hollywood, fans of Selleck can watch him portray the police commissioner for New York City in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan, Selleck filled the role for the last 12 years. And while the actor is 77 years old, it seems he still takes a moment to enjoy the little things in life.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Breakdown: Here’s What’s Happening in the New Trailer
Is that an urn Beth is staring at? There’s a lot to unpack in Yellowstone‘s 15-second teaser for Season 5, so let’s get to it. Sunday night, Paramount shocked fans by airing the Yellowstone Season 5 teaser during the MTV Video Music Awards and sending it out to press for wide release. It’s everywhere as a result, which is fitting as the excitement for the return of television’s #1 show is palpable.
Tom Selleck’s Face Has Welcomed People To This Maine Town Since the 90s
Making sure visitors are greeted by the best of the best, a Maine town has reportedly been welcoming people with a poster of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck for nearly three decades. According to WOKQ, the Tom Selleck poster is seen as a roadside attraction that welcomes visitors along Route...
‘Days of Our Lives’ May Be Making a Major Change Amid Shift To Peacock
Weeks after Days of Our Lives announces it was planning to leave NBC after 57 years, the hit soap opera series is now looking to make a major change. According to TV Line, the Days of Our Lives episode may end up running longer on its new home, Peacock. The show will begin streaming on the streaming service on September 12th after nearly six decades on NBC. New episodes will be released every weekday and will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month. However, there will a “Fall” promotion next month that slashes the price to $1.99 per month.
‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Major Details About Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods is having its 13th season premiere this October, and some tidbits about the episode coming to light. The episode, titled “Keeping the Faith,” will have the return of some old friends. Joe Hill, Jack Boyle, and Archbishop Kearns will all make a reappearance. One of them might show up in an unexpected manner, according to Matt & Jess.
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
Richard Roat, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ Star, Dead at 89
Seinfeld and The Doctors star passed away earlier this month. It was recently revealed that the actor died on August 5. Roat died in Orange County, California. No other details were released pertaining to his death. His obituary in the LA Times reads: “Richard Roat, the most supportive friend a...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Two More Finalists After Fourth Semifinal
America’s Got Talent selected two more finalists, Wednesday, giving the championship its first comedian and a group that excels at deep fakes. Metaphysic, which turned two AGT judges along with host Terry Crews into opera stars, won the night. Comedian Mike E Winfield earned the second spot, leaving three finalist slots yet to fill. Two of them will be selected during next week’s final America’s Got Talent semifinal. Then the judges will pick one wildcard from the acts who made the top five during the weekly semifinals, but not the top two.
'Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 26
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Mysterious Benedict Society will return for a second season in October. Disney+ shared a premiere date and trailer for Season 2 on Thursday. Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 26, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays. The Mysterious Benedict Society...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode Revealed
Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano revealed Kelli Giddish’s final episode. And unfortunately, the date is coming sooner than we expected. Graziano shared the news on Instragram. Under a completely unrelated post, a fan asked for more information on Giddish’s exit, and Graziano surprisingly gave a clear answer.
Matthew McConaughey’s Latest Advice Reminds Us Not To Sweat the Little Things
Matthew McConaughey is giving fans another bout of sage advice—don’t focus on the what-ifs. They’re a waste of time. The Mud actor has become Hollywood’s unofficial wise man over the years. He’s famous for blasting introspective musings and meaningful social media posts. And people tend to pay attention because he makes solid points.
Charlbi Dean, Star of Woody Harrelson Movie ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ Dead at 32
Up-and-coming actress Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32, as confirmed by a rep for the South African star. According to a source close to the actress, Dean died on Monday in a hospital in New York City. Though the cause of death remains undisclosed, the source revealed to The New York Post that she passed from an unexpected illness.
‘The Good Fight’ Star Christine Baranski Speaks Out About the Show Ending
Legal drama show The Good Fight is ending soon. Star Christine Baranski recently spoke out… The post ‘The Good Fight’ Star Christine Baranski Speaks Out About the Show Ending appeared first on Outsider.
