Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Boone would’ve already been fired by these 3 teams
The New York Yankees will not be dismissing manager Aaron Boone midway through a two-plus-month slide that’s turned the Bombers from record-threatening ’98 wannabes to barely-hanging-on potential AL East champions (and nothing more). Didn’t you hear the news? Brian Cashman’s coming back after the season, and where he goes, Boone follows.
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1