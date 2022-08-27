Read full article on original website
Tiger Town Bash Set for Bunning Park Tomorrow Afternoon
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the eighth annual Tiger Town Bash. The event takes place Thursday, September 1 in Bunning Park beginning and showcases RSHS Tiger Pride as students head back to school.
The Green River Greenbelt now has a new ADA access point
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Greenbelt task force announced today that a new concrete ADA access point has been added to the Greenbelt. The new pad was poured Tuesday morning. The location is just East of the Stratton Meyer band shell, down the left field line of the northernmost little league baseball field.
RSHS Student Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Vehicular Accident
ROCK SPRINGS — In a message on the ParentSquare App this afternoon, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 informed the community that a Rock Springs High School student passed away today following a vehicular accident. The following joint statement was made by SCSD No. 1 officials. Hello Sweetwater...
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Increased Bat Encounters Concern Sweetwater County Public Health Office
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With a recent uptick in bat encounters in the area, Sweetwater County Public Health is concerned about residents’ safety and offers a few helpful safety tips. Make sure open windows have screens installed. Bats may fly into homes following mosquitos. Bats can squeeze through openings...
ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming
ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
Incident involving the death of a student at RSHS following a vehicular accident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — From Parent Square,. It is with great sadness that Sweetwater County School District Number One has learned of an incident today involving the death of a student at Rock Springs High School following a vehicular accident. Our sympathies and support are with all the families...
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo. — A 62-year-old Wyomingite died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a large rock in the roadway.
David Allan Snyder (November 17, 1981 – August 24, 2022)
David Allan Snyder, 40, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home in Granger, Wyoming. He was a resident of Granger for two years and former resident of Boulder, Montana. Mr. Snyder was born November 17, 1981 in Preston, Idaho; the son of Charles Scott Snyder and Connie Jeanne Whitney.
Isiah Matthew Sanchez (April 2, 2003 – August 25, 2022)
Isiah Matthew Sanchez, 19, of Green River, WY, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2022. He was born on April 2, 2003 in Taos, N.M., the son of Michelle Rose Sanchez. Isiah attended school in Taos until March of 2012 when he moved to Green River with his mom and older brother. He graduated from Expedition Academy with the class of 2022.
Garrett Schuetz Crichton (November 3, 2002 – August 29, 2022)
Garrett Schuetz Crichton,19, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on November 3, 2002 in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Christina Leslie Schuetz and Thomas Drew Crichton. Garrett was a senior at Rock Springs High School and would be graduating with the Class of 2023.
Broadway Theater Scholarship Applications Now Available
ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater is accepting applications for their Fall/Winter 2022 Internship & Scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, event management, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship is open to high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College for...
Wolves, Tigers Cross Country Compete in Season Opener in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School cross country team hosted its season opener at home on Friday, August 26, at the Rolling Green Golf Course. Green River competed against Rock Springs and Manila at the meet. Rock Springs’ Ethan Sholey took first in the boys race, while...
Delores Prime (June 12, 1940 – August 29, 2022)
Delores Prime, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She as a lifelong resident of Wyoming. She was born on June 12, 1940 in Green River, Wyoming, the daughter of Houston Joseph Martin and Nettie Elizabeth Slagle. Mrs. Prime attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1959 graduate of Green River High School.
RS Mayor’s Initial Court Appearance Vacated, Settlement Conference Scheduled
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo’s initial appearance in circuit court this Wednesday has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference for September, according to attorney Joseph Hampton, a member of Kaumo’s legal team. In early August, Kaumo was charged with five counts of...
Rock Springs Mayor Pleads Not Guilty To Conflict Of Interest Criminal Charges
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Rock Springs has pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor criminal charges, alleging that he attempted to use his position with the city to secure an engineering contract for his own business. On Aug. 19, Tim Kaumo entered a...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 28 – August 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
