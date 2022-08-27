ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Obituary: Dr. Lily Shu de la Torre

Dr. Lily Shu de la Torre of Bloomfield, a longtime Montclair-based psychiatrist, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wayne on Aug. 24, 2022. She was 81. Dr. de la Torre was born in 1941 in Hebei Province, China, and immigrated to the United States in 1949. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from American University and her M.D. from Georgetown University, where she met her future husband, the late Frank de la Torre.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted after hospital stay

A GoFundMe page has been started for a retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted from her home after a hospital stay for cardiac issues. “Pat [Bender] was evicted from her home in Jersey City after a hospital stay. She lost everything; including all of her identification, clothing, family pictures, etc. Pat managed to get to the local shelter where she had been for at least 4 months when I met her. I’ve been working with Pat over the last two months to get her back on her feet,” Kristina Paolini wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100

Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Elizabeth Anne (Rimmler) Perkins

Elizabeth Anne (Rimmler) Perkins of Carefree, Arizona, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died at home on Aug. 17, 2022, one month after her 105th birthday party. Born in 1917 in Teaneck, Mrs. Perkins attended schools in Bergen County and graduated from St. John High School, Paterson, in 1935. She lived in Bergen County and took evening classes for three years at Bergen Junior College.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Charles Franklin Wingfield Jr.

Charles Franklin Wingfield Jr. of Montclair, a longtime employee of Chrysler Corp. and star second baseman for Montclair High School, died on Monday, Aug. 15. He was 78. Mr. Wingfield was born in Glen Ridge in 1944 to Charles and Thelma Wingfield. He attended Hillside School and graduated from Montclair High School in 1963. He received a bachelor’s degree from Bloomfield College, where he was president of Zeta Sigma fraternity.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ

The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Montclair Local

Communication improves at Montclair’s Hawthorne Towers

Tensions rose at Montclair’s Hawthorne Towers earlier this summer when some of the tenants aired complaints about the new building owner and management team. But in recent weeks, the conflict has calmed somewhat. After several weeks of continued conversations and meetings with Councilman Peter Yacobellis, and new attempts to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Paterson Times

Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
danceinforma.us

Dance on the Lawn: Montclair’s Dance Festival Returns for its Ninth Year

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s free outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature, Sharron Miller’s Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year’s program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn’s 2022 “Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer” award.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
