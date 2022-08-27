Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
foxbangor.com
UMaine researchers testing wasps save Maine blueberries
ORONO — University of Maine’s assistant professor of agricultural entomology Philip Fanning and his group have been in the labs of Deering hall testing how to combat the problem of spotted wing drosophila on the loss of wild blueberry crops. Rather than looking to science Fanning said they...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Class of ’72 makes great showing at 50th reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor. Thirty-five classmates attended, along with their spouses and guests. Photographer Leisha MacDougall took our official class photo and other wonderful photos. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) played three hours of great music from the 1960s and 1970s, while we sang along and danced. Everyone had a wonderful time!
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Riley is Missing in Sullivan
Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
boothbayregister.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
WMTW
Maine school district rolling out new technology tracking student ridership on buses
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week, students in RSU 2 schools will be issued RFID cards to record when they board and exit school buses. The cards containing small computer chips will be roughly the size of a credit card or ID. District leaders consider the system a safety enhancement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer. Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?. There's a tool for...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
wabi.tv
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. Police on Wednesday identified the victims as Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Officials said Shelley was driving and Brown was a passenger. At...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 22-28
Troop F of the Maine State Police included just a few incidents in their weekly report this week. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police Issue 3 Summonses, 3 Warnings to Woman Pulled Over in Bridgewater. On August 26th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed...
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
Maine School Board RSU 56 removes a book from the school library
Recently, Maine school district 6 (MSAD 6), which serves students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, had a group of parents request the removal of two books from the school's library. One of the books is on the top ten list of the American Library Association's top ten most challenged books of 2021. The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed by the parents of another school district.
Weather Blog: Big cold front to bring 'unofficial' end to summer in Maine
MAINE, USA — People in Maine aren't used to feeling this level of humidity at the end of August. The map is showing red with tropical air being funneled into northern New England around a Bermuda high-pressure system. Nearly all of Maine is in the "soupy" air right now,...
observer-me.com
Family owned and operated tradition continues at Spring Street Greenhouse & Floral Shop
DEXTER — For more than eight decades, Spring Street Greenhouse & Floral Shop has proudly served the Dexter community from its Garland Road (Route 94) location, with a tradition of being family-owned and operated. After being closed for several years, Susan Laferriere reopened Spring Street Greenhouse & Floral Shop...
A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake
I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Comments / 0