Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Ukrainian Americans in Colorado Mark Independence Anniversary With Fundraising
Ukrainians in the Western U.S. state of Colorado marked Ukrainian Independence Day and six months of war with Russia at a fundraising event to support charities and defense operations in Ukraine. For VOA, Svitlana Prystynska was there.
Voice of America
Biden Administration Falling Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap
WASHINGTON — The U.S. refugee program admitted the fewest refugees ever under the Trump administration, and although President Joe Biden set an annual cap at 125,000, as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which country has the most powerful passport in the world? Hint: It’s not the U.S.
Here is the list of countries with the best passports, the ones with the most freedom of movement and the possibility to travel without a visa.
US to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
Iran’s foiled assassination of Bolton proof nation poses lethal threat to U.S.
The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed charges against a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for attempting to arrange the murder of former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Prosecutors accused Shahram Poursafi, who remains at large abroad, of trying to pay U.S.-based individuals $300,000 to assassinate Bolton. The charges were...
China threatens to open mass ‘re-education’ camps if it invades Taiwan in chilling echo of Uyghur genocide
CHINA has threatened to impose “re-education” on Taiwan to make its citizens “patriotic” if it successfully invades the island. The warning is a chilling echo of the policy of mass re-education camps in China where millions of Uyghurs have been held, which has been described as genocide by several countries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allthatsinteresting.com
How Meyer Lansky And The Jewish Mob Helped Rid America Of Nazis Before WWII
In 1938, a judge, a rabbi, and a Jewish gangster got together and came up with a plan to beat up America’s Nazi sympathizers whenever and wherever they tried to march. In 1938, American Nazis and their recruiting platform, the German American Bund, posed a very real threat to U.S. sovereignty. But a New York judge and some patriotic Jewish mobsters came on the scene to stop them. That year became the opening salvo in the fight between America’s Jewish mob and Nazis.
Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Friday raised to 71 the number of migrants aboard a sailboat that reached the southern island of Kythera a day earlier, the third crammed vessel to do so in two days. The boat, a sailing catamaran, was located in the early hours of Thursday off Kythera’s western coastline. The coast guard said seven women and 12 minors were among the 71 people aboard. Nine were from Iran and the rest from Iraq. On Thursday, the coast guard had said initial indications were that the boat had been carrying 67 people. Some 170 people, the vast majority from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, had arrived to Kythera on another two sailing boats on Wednesday. The coast guard said five people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling - three Turkish nationals who had been on board the first vessel, and two Russian nationals on the second.
Islam Fast Facts
Read CNN's Islam Fast Facts and learn more about Islam, the religion of Muslims, who believe in Allah and his prophet Muhammad.
U.S. to discontinue quick humanitarian entry for Afghans and focus on permanent resettlement programs
The Biden administration next month will discontinue the use of a humanitarian process known as parole to admit at-risk Afghans and will instead focus on resettling certain Afghan evacuees who qualify for immigration programs that provide permanent legal status, a senior U.S. official said. Starting on Oct. 1, the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US-trained Afghan soldiers defected to Iran after Taliban takeover: report
Thousands of former members of Afghanistan's military were forced to flee the country into Iran in the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, raising fears that Tehran may pressure them to reveal sensitive U.S. military information and tactics. "As the Taliban’s advance on Kabul progressed, there was no...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 p.m.: International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi has left the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom wrote on Telegram on Thursday, according to Reuters.
Voice of America
Some African Laws Create Difficulty for Young Mothers to Attend School
NAIROBI — A new Human Rights Watch reportsays that in nearly one-third of African countries, teenage girls who become pregnant face “significant legal and policy barriers” to continuing their formal education. Human Rights Watch said Tuesday it examined more than 100 laws and policies concerning education, gender...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Report: Facebook, Twitter Took Down Pro-US Influence Campaign
Independent investigators have found that Facebook and Twitter removed a series of false accounts that pushed pro-Western policy positions to foreign users. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and Twitter said the accounts were removed because they violated their terms of service. The investigators who examined the activity say the campaigns used “deceptive” methods to push “pro-Western narratives in the Middle East and Central Asia."
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
Voice of America
UN Inspectors Set to Start Work at Ukraine Nuclear Plant
U.N. nuclear inspectors expect to begin their work Thursday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, assessing safety and security matters amid international concern that fighting in the area could endanger the facility. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters there has been “increased military activity, including...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA on way to inspect Zaporizhzhia Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as shelling in its vicinity continues. The world reacts to the death of former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. And, how those in the western state of Colorado came out to support Ukraine.
Comments / 0