Voice of America

Biden Administration Falling Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap

WASHINGTON — The U.S. refugee program admitted the fewest refugees ever under the Trump administration, and although President Joe Biden set an annual cap at 125,000, as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of...
POTUS
allthatsinteresting.com

How Meyer Lansky And The Jewish Mob Helped Rid America Of Nazis Before WWII

In 1938, a judge, a rabbi, and a Jewish gangster got together and came up with a plan to beat up America’s Nazi sympathizers whenever and wherever they tried to march. In 1938, American Nazis and their recruiting platform, the German American Bund, posed a very real threat to U.S. sovereignty. But a New York judge and some patriotic Jewish mobsters came on the scene to stop them. That year became the opening salvo in the fight between America’s Jewish mob and Nazis.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Friday raised to 71 the number of migrants aboard a sailboat that reached the southern island of Kythera a day earlier, the third crammed vessel to do so in two days. The boat, a sailing catamaran, was located in the early hours of Thursday off Kythera’s western coastline. The coast guard said seven women and 12 minors were among the 71 people aboard. Nine were from Iran and the rest from Iraq. On Thursday, the coast guard had said initial indications were that the boat had been carrying 67 people. Some 170 people, the vast majority from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, had arrived to Kythera on another two sailing boats on Wednesday. The coast guard said five people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling - three Turkish nationals who had been on board the first vessel, and two Russian nationals on the second.
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Islam Fast Facts

Read CNN's Islam Fast Facts and learn more about Islam, the religion of Muslims, who believe in Allah and his prophet Muhammad.
RELIGION
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 p.m.: International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi has left the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom wrote on Telegram on Thursday, according to Reuters.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Some African Laws Create Difficulty for Young Mothers to Attend School

NAIROBI — A new Human Rights Watch reportsays that in nearly one-third of African countries, teenage girls who become pregnant face “significant legal and policy barriers” to continuing their formal education. Human Rights Watch said Tuesday it examined more than 100 laws and policies concerning education, gender...
SOCIETY
Voice of America

Report: Facebook, Twitter Took Down Pro-US Influence Campaign

Independent investigators have found that Facebook and Twitter removed a series of false accounts that pushed pro-Western policy positions to foreign users. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and Twitter said the accounts were removed because they violated their terms of service. The investigators who examined the activity say the campaigns used “deceptive” methods to push “pro-Western narratives in the Middle East and Central Asia."
INTERNET
Voice of America

Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine

Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
RELIGION
Voice of America

UN Inspectors Set to Start Work at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

U.N. nuclear inspectors expect to begin their work Thursday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, assessing safety and security matters amid international concern that fighting in the area could endanger the facility. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters there has been “increased military activity, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA on way to inspect Zaporizhzhia Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as shelling in its vicinity continues. The world reacts to the death of former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. And, how those in the western state of Colorado came out to support Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

