Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Report: Facebook, Twitter Took Down Pro-US Influence Campaign
Independent investigators have found that Facebook and Twitter removed a series of false accounts that pushed pro-Western policy positions to foreign users. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and Twitter said the accounts were removed because they violated their terms of service. The investigators who examined the activity say the campaigns used “deceptive” methods to push “pro-Western narratives in the Middle East and Central Asia."
Comments / 0