CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters worked in extreme conditions Thursday as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day. Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities warned that the explosive fire behavior that occurred after they erupted Wednesday showed the potential for what could happen during the prolonged torrid conditions. “The days ahead are going to be challenging,” said Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia, one of the commanders of the battle against the Route Fire near the Interstate 5 community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. The Route Fire was 12% contained after scorching more than 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) and destroying a house. Traffic on the major north-south interstate, a key route for big rigs, was jammed due to lane closures.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO