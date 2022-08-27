Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Voice of America
Life Expectancy in US Drops Again
Life expectancy in the United States has dropped for the second straight year, a government report said on Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the average American born in 2021 will live for about 76 years. The average was 78 years and 10 months in 2019. And it dropped to 77 years in 2020.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Americans in Colorado Mark Independence Anniversary With Fundraising
Ukrainians in the Western U.S. state of Colorado marked Ukrainian Independence Day and six months of war with Russia at a fundraising event to support charities and defense operations in Ukraine. For VOA, Svitlana Prystynska was there.
Voice of America
Greenhouse Gas, Sea Levels at Record in 2021, US Agency Says
Earth's concentration of greenhouse gases and sea levels hit new highs in 2021, a U.S. government report said Wednesday, showing that climate change keeps surging ahead despite renewed efforts to curb emissions. "The data presented in this report are clear — we continue to see more compelling scientific evidence that...
Voice of America
VOA Interview NASA Astronaut Victor Glover
VOA's Kane Farabaugh spoke with NASA Astronaut Victor Glover ahead of Monday's scheduled Artemis launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. While the launch was postponed, NASA's quest to return to the moon and eventually send humans to Mars remains a priority for the U.S. space agency.
Voice of America
Biden Administration Falling Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap
WASHINGTON — The U.S. refugee program admitted the fewest refugees ever under the Trump administration, and although President Joe Biden set an annual cap at 125,000, as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of...
Voice of America
Study: Greenland’s Melting Ice Will Raise Sea Levels 27 Centimeters
A study published Monday predicts that melting ice in Greenland will cause sea levels around the world to rise by at least 27 centimeters by 2100. This would be more than double an earlier prediction by a United Nations body. Last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report predicted a sea level rise of six to 13 centimeters by the year 2100.
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters worked in extreme conditions Thursday as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day. Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities warned that the explosive fire behavior that occurred after they erupted Wednesday showed the potential for what could happen during the prolonged torrid conditions. “The days ahead are going to be challenging,” said Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia, one of the commanders of the battle against the Route Fire near the Interstate 5 community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. The Route Fire was 12% contained after scorching more than 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) and destroying a house. Traffic on the major north-south interstate, a key route for big rigs, was jammed due to lane closures.
