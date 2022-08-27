Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
8 Movie Sets That Were Allegedly “Torture” To Work On, And 9 That Were An Absolute Delight
Megan Fox criticized Michael Bay after working with him on Transformers and said, "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."
'Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 26
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Mysterious Benedict Society will return for a second season in October. Disney+ shared a premiere date and trailer for Season 2 on Thursday. Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 26, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays. The Mysterious Benedict Society...
Feist Leaves Arcade Fire Tour After Win Butler Allegations: ‘I’m Claiming My Responsibility Now’
Feist, who was opening for the band Arcade Fire on their current tour, just announced that she is pulling out after the group’s lead singer, Win Butler, was accused of sexual misconduct. She opened their first two concerts in Dublin before releasing a letter explaining her decision to go home. “At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did,” she opens the letter. “This has ignited a conversation that is bigger than me, it’s bigger than my songs and it’s certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour.” All proceeds from merchandise Feist sold at those two opening concerts went to Women’s Aid Dublin, an organization that fights domestic violence in Ireland. “The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me,” Feist wrote. “Hearing them through this lens was incongruous with what I’ve worked to clarify for myself through my whole career. I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to. And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”Read it at Pitchfork
Sydney Sweeney Gets Romantic in a Full Tory Burch Outfit Complete With Brown Slingback Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney attended day two of eleven of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Italy. Channeling the city’s romance, Sweeney wore all neutrals, paring the calming color scheme with the perfect slingback heels. The full Tory Burch ensemble consisted of a white romper belted in the middle, which she paired with a cream cardigan slung over the star’s shoulders. Sweeney wore a monogramed black and white silk headscarf wrapped around her face with gold tinted “Kira” sunglasses with a geometric 60s style that accentuated the Laneige partner’s face. Repping the brand down to her bag, Sweeney carried an...
