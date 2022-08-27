Judge announces 'preliminary intent to appoint a special master' to review seized Trump records

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Washington Examiner
FBI's Hunter Biden communications with Facebook must be turned over: Top Republicans
Two leading Republicans have demanded all communications about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal between leading intelligence agencies and Facebook be turned over within weeks. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was sent a letter, which has been obtained by the Washington Examiner, by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Biden administration tells Supreme Court to pass on birthright citizenship case
President Joe Biden's administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday not to take up a case regarding citizenship rights for American Samoans despite advocates who say it would give the high court a chance to undo decades of precedent that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor have decried as racist.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host asks why Trump has 'biggest secrets' in his Mar-a-Lago office
A host on Fox & Friends has asked why former President Donald Trump was keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Steve Doocy, one of three hosts of the Fox News morning show, asked why three classified documents recovered by FBI agents were in Trump’s desk at Mar-a-Lago. Doocy said he heard Trump’s lawyers went through all his documents but for some reason did not decide to return the documents to the White House.
Washington Examiner
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania speech on gun violence
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pushed for stricter gun laws and more police funding as the answer to gun violence as Republicans paint the Democratic Party as soft on crime. Speaking about his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden used the speech to call for a ban on assault-style weapons to address mass shootings and sought to portray Republicans as opposed to the law enforcement resources needed to stem the crime wave gripping many major cities.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Prisoners saddled with huge bills following release
Former inmates who have paid their debt to society say they are still paying for their freedom — and that it is leading them into financial ruin. All but two states in the United States have so-called "pay-to-stay" policies that make prisoners pay for their time behind bars. Some of the costly measures include expensive fees for medical costs. Supporters say the collections are a good way for states to recoup millions of dollars taxpayers spend on prisons and jails, while critics argue it's an unfair practice that hinders rehabilitation by putting former inmates in debt for life.
Washington Examiner
Jewish university asks Supreme Court to block LGBT campus club, citing religious rights
A New York City -based Jewish university is asking the Supreme Court to block a lower court order requiring the school to recognize an LGBT student club, citing religious freedoms under the First Amendment. Yeshiva University, a college established in 1886 that is considered one of the oldest Jewish universities...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Comments / 4