Independent Florida Alligator
The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville after temporary 2020 closure
While the previous location in Midtown is long gone, the same lively energy is present in The Swamp Restaurant’s new Innovation District spot two years later. Students and alumni lined up outside the restaurant in anticipation with about 1,500 nostalgic Gators passing through on opening day. After being forced...
WCJB
New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
mycbs4.com
Residents at Hills of Santa Fe say they feel trapped by the flooding
Alachua County, FL — Neighbors at the Hills of Santa Fe Community in Gainesville are still facing the aftermath of the flooding from Sunday storms. “You know we feel trapped," resident Pamela O'Steen said her home flooded on Sunday. She said water came through her front door, with two...
denisesanger.com
Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida
Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
WCJB
Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida volleyball off to a roaring start with perfect weekend
With a revamped squad of new faces, the Gators volleyball team played its opening games like the players had years of chemistry between them. For the 25th time in program history, Florida started its season 3-0. The Gators began their season with a bang, bringing three opponents to Gainesville for...
WCJB
Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida
Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
State plows money into Suwannee County project
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
WCJB
High Springs Planning Board to discuss the Bridlewood Development
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs planning board is holding a meeting to discuss a proposal for major development. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. to inform residents about the proposal for the Bridlewood Development. Additional details on the proposal will be reported after the meeting.
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
Independent Florida Alligator
Famed Black artist Al Black brings iconic Florida Highwaymen group’s art to Gainesville
Ominous storm clouds and dense humidity joined forces Tuesday morning, almost as if they were pressuring Al Black to paint his latest mural quicker. The setbacks lacked any chance of hindering the renowned artist: At 80 years old, he had already completed half of his mural in three hours. “Anybody...
mycbs4.com
New Publix store opens Thursday morning in Gainesville
A new Publix opened Thursday morning in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors officially opened at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne
Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
Three puppies rescued from flames thanks to Amazon driver in Columbia County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three puppies were rescued from a house fire in Columbia County on Tuesday thanks to the quick thinking of a passing driver, officials said. An Amazon driver saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. Three little pups were saved from the flames. Officials were able to revive the dogs from smoke inhalation.
