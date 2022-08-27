Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
vvng.com
Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
12-year-old arrested for alleged threat that prompted two school lockdowns
A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody today.
AceShowbiz
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life
A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts
LOS ANGELES - A man wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street. Officials said the suspect was trying to assault employees at a business in the area.
Caught on Video: 84-year-old Glendale woman robbed of necklace in distraction theft
Security video captured the moment a woman was robbed of her necklace in what Glendale Police are calling "distracted jewelry thefts" that have been going on since June and targeting elderly victims. Haik Ld says his 84-year-old mother, who can be seen wearing a blue cardigan in the video, is traumatized after the robbery and doesn't want to come outside any longer. Ld say his mother and a friend were sitting outside their apartment when a gray SUV pulled up in front of the driveway. A woman in a white shirt approached the women and handed a necklace over to them. "My mom...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine during investigations
Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized. In addition, over...
vvng.com
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
Victims of home burglaries speak out and hope they will get some justice
Out of a string of burglaries in the Palm Desert Country Club area, two women share their experiences with News Channel 3. Amy Howard and her husband were on their way out of town in August when their home was broken into, and items were stolen. Kristin and her husband experienced a burglary while on The post Victims of home burglaries speak out and hope they will get some justice appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim's home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention
A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
foxla.com
Man dragged 25-feet after being run over by van in LA; hit-and-run driver sought
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man, dragging him 25-feet. The incident, which occurred August 27, just before 9 p.m., was captured on surveillance video. According to police, the victim, Luis Lopez, was riding an electric scooter on...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
2 arrested after man found dead in church parking lot in Corona
Police were dispatched to Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after receiving reports of a body in the church’s lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s with apparent signs of trauma.
