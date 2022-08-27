Security video captured the moment a woman was robbed of her necklace in what Glendale Police are calling "distracted jewelry thefts" that have been going on since June and targeting elderly victims. Haik Ld says his 84-year-old mother, who can be seen wearing a blue cardigan in the video, is traumatized after the robbery and doesn't want to come outside any longer. Ld say his mother and a friend were sitting outside their apartment when a gray SUV pulled up in front of the driveway. A woman in a white shirt approached the women and handed a necklace over to them. "My mom...

