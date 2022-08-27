ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life

A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts

LOS ANGELES - A man wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street. Officials said the suspect was trying to assault employees at a business in the area.
Caught on Video: 84-year-old Glendale woman robbed of necklace in distraction theft

Security video captured the moment a woman was robbed of her necklace in what Glendale Police are calling "distracted jewelry thefts" that have been going on since June and targeting elderly victims. Haik Ld says his 84-year-old mother, who can be seen wearing a blue cardigan in the video, is traumatized after the robbery and doesn't want to come outside any longer. Ld say his mother and a friend were sitting outside their apartment when a gray SUV pulled up in front of the driveway. A woman in a white shirt approached the women and handed a necklace over to them. "My mom...
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
Victims of home burglaries speak out and hope they will get some justice

Out of a string of burglaries in the Palm Desert Country Club area, two women share their experiences with News Channel 3. Amy Howard and her husband were on their way out of town in August when their home was broken into, and items were stolen. Kristin and her husband experienced a burglary while on The post Victims of home burglaries speak out and hope they will get some justice appeared first on KESQ.
Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
