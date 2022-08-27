Perhaps what's even more fun than watching a reality dating show unfold is picking fan favorites. There's always the virgin, the villain, the frontrunner, and the underdog, but sometimes, there's just that one couple that you can't help but root for. "Love Island" USA Season 4 saw some amazing couples — winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi were solid from day one, runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell proved that ups and downs don't have to define a relationship, and Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan made it clear that listening to your heart (and leaving the island to do so) is a risk worth taking. While all these couples and more made our hearts swoon, we couldn't help but root for Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, the underdog couple that — despite hesitation on Deb's part for a second there — made it all the way to the finale.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO