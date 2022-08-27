Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Sally-Nick Pairing
These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Days Of Our Lives Icon Deidre Hall Has A Special Request Of Fans As The Soap Moves To Peacock
Actress Deidre Hall has played the character Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" for 43 years, according to her website. Although she had several TV roles, she was actually using acting to pay her way through school in order to become a psychologist, as noted on her IMDb page. It wasn't until she got a part on "The Young and the Restless" that she was bitten by the acting bug and pursued the career fully, landing the part of Marlena on "DOOL" in 1976. In typical soap opera fashion, Marlena has been through the wringer including being stalked, kidnapped, dealing with an evil twin, getting possessed by the devil, and having several children with John (via Soaps She Knows).
Lea Michele Addressed Allegations Of Her On-Set "Glee" Behavior And The Theory That She Can't Read
“I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes."
The Heartbreaking Death Of Soap Star Richard Roat
On Friday, August 5, prolific actor Richard Roat died at 89 years old. In his obituary published by the Los Angeles Times, his family mourned his loss and reminisced on his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. "His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life," the obituary read in part.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Rena Sofer's Exit 'Story' As Quinn
Rena Sofer's exit from "The Bold and the Beautiful" was a shocker, coming amid an apparent renaissance for her character, Quinn. Per Soaps.com, after a while on the sidelines, things picked up for Quinn following the revelation of her husband, Eric Forrester's (John McCook) affair. This was a turning point for Quinn and Eric's marriage because prior to this, it seemed like Eric could no longer satisfy her in the bedroom. His inability to perform led her to seek comfort in the arms of another man, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).
Bill Nye Reveals The Disaster From The End Is Nye That He's Most Afraid Of Happening - Exclusive
Throughout history, people have stocked up in fear of the world ending. (Remember the toilet paper shortage at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic?) Today, scientist and television personality Bill Nye has even set out to prove that a massive disaster is completely avoidable if the world listens long enough to take action.
Why General Hospital Fans Think Evil Esme Is Back For Revenge
Since 1995, Maura West has been a prolific soap opera actress starring on such shows as "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless." Since 2013, she has stirred up trouble on "General Hospital" as former gangster Ava Jerome. She murdered Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward), has been arrested, escaped from jail, shot people, ran a gambling den, and covered up another murder among a litany of crimes, making a lot of enemies over the years, per Soap Central. Ava also married Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), but according to the San Francisco News, the two are on the outs because Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Love Island Favorites Deb And Jesse On The Future, Relatability, And More - Exclusive Interview
Perhaps what's even more fun than watching a reality dating show unfold is picking fan favorites. There's always the virgin, the villain, the frontrunner, and the underdog, but sometimes, there's just that one couple that you can't help but root for. "Love Island" USA Season 4 saw some amazing couples — winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi were solid from day one, runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell proved that ups and downs don't have to define a relationship, and Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan made it clear that listening to your heart (and leaving the island to do so) is a risk worth taking. While all these couples and more made our hearts swoon, we couldn't help but root for Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, the underdog couple that — despite hesitation on Deb's part for a second there — made it all the way to the finale.
Good Trouble Actress Zuri Adele Tells Fans How To Prepare For The Season 4 Finale - Exclusive
Actress and activist Zuri Adele's role on Freeform's "Good Trouble" addresses social justice issues that are deeply meaningful to her on and off screen. Her character Malika — opposite "The Fosters" stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez — fights against housing insecurity in Los Angeles and advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement, among other causes.
General Hospital's Briana Nicole Henry Shares An Adorable Update On Life As A Mom
The city of Port Charles on "General Hospital" has had many police commissioners over the years, but one of the most memorable is Jordan Ashford. A few actresses have played Jordan on the show and, while Tanisha Harper is currently playing the character, fans will never forget Briana Nicole Henry who left "GH" in 2021 (via TV Insider).
Kathie Lee Gifford On Becoming A Grandma - Exclusive
Kathie Lee Gifford is well known as an Emmy-winning talk show host on "TODAY" in addition to her work as a singer-songwriter, actress, and author. She has also written several books about her spiritual journey as a Christian. She recently partnered with Rabbi Sobel on their second book, "The God of the Way," released with a subsequent film, "The Way" (in theaters August 30, featuring Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Larry Gatlin, and BeBe Winans). Prior to the book's release, Gifford sat down for an exclusive interview with The List to share her experience creating the book and film as well as to discuss her own life and spiritual journey.
Why Hallmark Star Alicia Witt Was Considered A Child Prodigy
Alicia Witt knew she wanted to be an actress from her very first performance. Per Fox News, she was just 7 years old when she landed the role of Alia in the 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," written and directed by David Lynch. Witt opened up about the eye-opening experience...
Princess Diana's Friend Makes A Bold Statement About Her Feelings On Divorcing Prince Charles
The wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was one of the most watched events in television history, attracting 750 million viewers (via BBC). But while the day had all the makings of a fairytale — including the bride walking down the aisle followed by a 25-foot train — the marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales now seems doomed from the start. In fact, Diana would later call her wedding day, "the worst day of my life," explaining that she felt like "a lamb [being led] to the slaughter" (via the Independent).
Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Feeling Discriminated In Royal Life
It was no secret that things couldn't have been going well when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020; that's not a thing that one does lightly. There had been discussions behind the scenes with the queen for the couple to play kind of a hybrid role by representing the queen as well as becoming financially independent, but if one is representing the queen, that is in and of itself a full time job, CNN notes. By stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan lost a number of things. They cannot use the HRH titles — His and Her Royal Highness — Harry lost some of his military titles, and they've paid back the state-paid renovations of their U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage.
Lizzie Mathis Talks Dinner Party People And Throwing Amazing Parties - Exclusive Interview
In recent years, cultural observers have lamented the death of the dinner party. Millennials, they claim, are showing no interest in breaking out their best china (if they even have any) and sending invitations weeks in advance to a carefully curated group of guests. "You may want the dinner party to come back, harkening back to another era. But it will never happen," socialite Louise Grunwald told The New York Times.
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0