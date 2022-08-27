Read full article on original website
MedicFFRN
4d ago
14 dollars an hour! wow! You can pay your players millions of dollars, I think you can pay the employees that keep the place running more money. Without them you would have no business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks blood drive Friday; donors will receive special ticket offer
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are teaming up to host the Bucks Blood Drive at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Sept. 2. The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heading...
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bobby Portis surprises Feeding America staff, volunteers
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis on Tuesday, Aug. 30 surprised staff and volunteers at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Portis toured the 88,000-square-foot Feeding America warehouse. The organization said the visit was to say "thank you" to those helping to address hunger in the community. "One of my favorite...
We're Open: Saffron offers Indian food in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Saffron is a new Indian restaurant that just opened up in Milwaukee's Third Ward on Water Street. The owners grew tired of driving to Chicago to pick up Indian food.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Make the most of Labor Day with these outdoor essentials
MILWAUKEE - Soak in the last few days of summer sweetness! Meijer has some great tips on how to make the most of your Labor Day with family and friends.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson 2022 Milwaukee Hometown Rally
Attending college can be expensive and the experts share ways to make sure you and your stuff is protected in an emergency. Racine County soccer field damaged; officials seek to ID suspects. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance with a criminal damage to property case.
Local man creates special garden to connect with Milwaukee’s youth
It could be called a garden with a secret power, a field that grows dreams, and a plot with a purpose. It’s located at 1313 W. Reservoir in Milwaukee.
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's violence prevention fund consists of money that's supposed to prevent violence, but city leaders who were supposed to control it didn't know about it, public records show. Those records show where the money was spent and who approved it. Three people were supposed to be in charge...
milwaukeemag.com
Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?
First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
CBS 58
We Energies is looking for MPS students interested in an internship turned career
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We Energies is hiring local MPS students as interns. The teenagers will learn job skills of the various jobs offered at We Energies -- like utility engineers, line mechanics and gas technicians. They'll be able to go up onto powerlines and get hands-on experience. We Energies...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal
MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
Shannon Sims and Charles Benson to anchor TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
TMJ4 News is happy to announce that Shannon Sims and Charles Benson have been named the new anchors for TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Shipping containers turned into indoor farms in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — The fresh produce growing season in the Milwaukee area is limited. Square Roots was founded in 2017 by Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk in New York City. The idea was to create an indoor farming process to grow produce year-round in urban areas. Square Roots opened...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s who’s playing the Rushmor Records Stage at Bay View Bash
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still about three weeks away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
