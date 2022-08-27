Read full article on original website
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
mynews4.com
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP
The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo’s Reno campaign office vandalized
The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Isolated Thunderstorms and the Return of the Heat
The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Special Weather Statement warning area residents to expect the return of isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow with hotter temps beginning mid-week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. this afternoon and evening across portions of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada...
Boundary agency urges hunters to be cautious because of increase of illegal activities along U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The migratory and game bird hunting season is set to kick off on Sept. 1 with dove season, the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission announced in a news release. Because of “an increase in illegal activities along the border and the (Rio Grande) river, hunters are […]
KOLO TV Reno
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
KOLO TV Reno
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
Washoe County GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election
Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Thunderstorms, heat wave in Lake Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and...
2news.com
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
nevadasagebrush.com
“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us:” Reno community protests the potential overturn of Roe V. Wade
This story was originally posted on May 9, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. People from all walks of life gathered on May 7 at the City Plaza in Reno, Nev. to protest the recently leaked United States Supreme Court draft that threatens to overturn the rulings of Roe v. Wade from 1973.
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
mynews4.com
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
