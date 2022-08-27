ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
SPARKS, NV
Tom Handy

IN THIS ARTICLE
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Isolated Thunderstorms and the Return of the Heat

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Special Weather Statement warning area residents to expect the return of isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow with hotter temps beginning mid-week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. this afternoon and evening across portions of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
MINDEN, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Washoe County GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Thunderstorms, heat wave in Lake Tahoe forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV

