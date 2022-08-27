ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bucknell Professor answers questions on loan forgiveness plan

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

President Biden’s announcement to forgive federal student debt – up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 for others who qualify – leaves some borrowers with questions.

Bucknell University Freeman College of Management Professor Stacy Mastrolia , accounting , has been studying the plan to find answers.

Mastrolia says individuals must have income in 2020 or 2021 of less than $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples. Borrowers who are dependents on their parents’ tax return will be eligible based on their parents’ income rather than their own income.

“Individuals will have to certify their income with the Department of Education, if they haven’t already, at studentaid.gov ,” Mastrolia says. “Loans must have originated before July 1, 2022.”

The forgiveness is up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients because they are students from lower-income households, with 93% of 2019-20 Pell Grant recipients coming from families making $60,000 or less.

Biden also announced that a pause on federal student loan repayment was extended “one final time” through Dec. 31, 2022.

Critics argue the plan will contribute to the nation’s already historic inflation, but Mastrolia contends that remains to be seen.

“Will people change their spending behaviors if all or most of their student loan debts were canceled? If student loan forgiveness results in increased spending on goods and services, the result is likely to be higher prices,” she says.

While the White House has not disclosed the cost of this debt forgiveness, Mastrolia found that a non-partisan budget group estimates the cost at $500 billion dollars over the next 10 years.

