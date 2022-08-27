Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Mike Molinari talks about W.Va. natives being in the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With one more day until the Backyard Brawl begins, we continue our series speaking with former football Mountaineers about their time in the historic rivalry. Mike Molinari, a punter and holder for the West Virginia Mountaineers says that he can’t wait to see this rivalry back...
WDTV
WVU’s offense ready to take on Pitt’s defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the biggest announcements from WVU all season came earlier this week. JT Daniels has been named the team’s starting quarterback. The question now is how WVU’s offense lines up with a once in a blue moon defense that the Panthers bring. It...
WDTV
Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi are ready for their first Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi have nearly identical all time head coaching records. The two speak to the enthusiasm and emotion of preparing for a game like the Backyard Brawl. “You want them to have extra juice, but you want...
WDTV
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Morgantown vs. Bridgeport game to be featured as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Morgantown High School vs. Bridgeport High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives...
WDTV
WVU students raise awareness about fentanyl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, we told you about a major drug bust in Morgantown involving what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Now, students at WVU are working to stop it from spreading to the campus. After a large batch of rainbow fentanyl was seized in Morgantown, WVU students are taking action to prevent this becoming a further issue.
WDTV
JT Daniels named starting Quarterback for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced that JT Daniels will be the starting quarterback for WVU on Monday morning. “JT has earned the right to start,” said coach Brown. “He’ll be our starting quarterback. Decision making is what won the job for him. I have a lot of confidence in him and how he will start in the opener.”
WDTV
Joseph Timothy Core
Joseph Timothy Core, of Upper Tract, WV died August 28, 2022, after waging the exact same battle his son, Matthew had made a few years earlier, at the University of Virginia Heart Transplant Center. Tim received the ultimate gift of a donor heart on August 22, 2022, and tragically, after a weeklong roller coaster battle to survive, he lost the war and gained his wings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVU fraternity suspended for alleged hazing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU fraternity is suspended amid hazing allegations. WVU suspended Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after reported hazing allegations. Officials have not released what exactly happened or how many people are involved. The suspension went into effect immediately and will prevent Pi Kappa Phi from participating in...
WDTV
Maxine Cowger
Maxine Cowger, 96, of Fairmont passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Albert Oscar and Letha May Neel. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Clarksburg DMV suspends outside skills test during festivals
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DMV Regional Office in Clarksburg will suspend outside driver skills testing due to two upcoming festivals. Testing on Sept. 1st, 2nd and 9th will be suspended because of the anticipated extra traffic from the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals. The DMV says to plan to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Braylyn Sparks, a junior for the Philip Barbour girls soccer team, began her season with a hat trick against Hoover - a team that was a playoff contender in 2021. Following that matchup, she scored three more goals in the second game of the season, recording...
WDTV
Popular Clarksburg restaurant reopening Sept. 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re a Clarksburg native, you may remember Kelly’s Irish pub. The restaurant that came before Policanos is making a return to third street in downtown Clarksburg this Friday. “This Friday, September 2nd we are bringing Kelly’s back. It’s going to be called Kelly’s...
WDTV
Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park expanding for bigger festivals
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is gearing up for several major events, including one that was just announced. On top of the famous Strawberry Festival and hosting the 2023 World Association of Marching Bands Competition, Buckhannon is seeing the return of the Almost Heaven Barbeque Bash. The...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Aug. 30
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses IRA flexibility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Almost Heaven BBQ Bash returning to Buckhannon next year
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash is returning to Buckhannon for the first time since 2015. The Board of Directors unanimously voted to relocate due to changes next spring at Stonewall Resort that could create space and logistics issues for the event. The Cities of Weston and...
WDTV
WVSP searching for runaways out of Randolph County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for help locating two runaway juveniles out of Randolph County. West Virginia State Police said Konner Ferrell and Peyton Yonkosky, both 16, left the Elkins Mountain School Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman late Wednesday night. WVSP says the teens were wearing all black...
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WDTV
Elmer “Dale” Mealey
Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22, 1960, a son of the late Elmer Dale Myers and Mildred Francis Townsend Gillespie. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by two siblings: Jadie Gaines and William Mealey. Forever cherishing their memories of Dale are his wife, Karla Mealey; one step-daughter, Gwendolyn Donaldson Blake and husband, Benjamin Nice, of Clarksburg; three siblings: Carl Mealey and wife, Delores, of Weston, Georgia Mayo of Weston, and Mary Pickens and husband, Bud, of Ireland; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Dale was Christian by faith. He was employed as a mechanic for Weston and Glenville Ford for many years. Dale also spent several years as a driver for ACE Tank and later opened Hillbilly Brushhogging. He was a member of the Hackers Creek Coon Club until it’s closure. What Dale loved most of all was spending time hunting and fishing in the Wild and Wonderful woods of West Virginia. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle and Pastor Jason Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Elmer “Dale” Mealey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Comments / 0