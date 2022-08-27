Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22, 1960, a son of the late Elmer Dale Myers and Mildred Francis Townsend Gillespie. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by two siblings: Jadie Gaines and William Mealey. Forever cherishing their memories of Dale are his wife, Karla Mealey; one step-daughter, Gwendolyn Donaldson Blake and husband, Benjamin Nice, of Clarksburg; three siblings: Carl Mealey and wife, Delores, of Weston, Georgia Mayo of Weston, and Mary Pickens and husband, Bud, of Ireland; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Dale was Christian by faith. He was employed as a mechanic for Weston and Glenville Ford for many years. Dale also spent several years as a driver for ACE Tank and later opened Hillbilly Brushhogging. He was a member of the Hackers Creek Coon Club until it’s closure. What Dale loved most of all was spending time hunting and fishing in the Wild and Wonderful woods of West Virginia. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle and Pastor Jason Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Elmer “Dale” Mealey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

