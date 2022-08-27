ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SOUTH CAROLINA — Two Bigfoot sightings have been reported in South Carolina this year, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

According to its website, the creature was spotted twice this summer -- once on July 5 and then another time on Aug. 2.

The first sighting was reported near a powerline cut, which the report says is common for Bigfoot sightings. The area is near Clover in York County. A professional forester reported hearing a knocking noise and a strange smell in the area. He also said he found a large area of grass that was compressed “as if something large is sleeping there regularly.”

The second sighting was in Beaufort County in the Hunting Island State Park, near the lighthouse. The reporting person said they saw a creature walking on the side of the road in front of the car.

“The incident happened very quickly as the creature disappeared into the lush Palmetto & Pine forest (jungle) that surrounds the exit road,” it reads.

The report noted it was the first “multi-witness daylight sighting” (meaning highly reliable) of a sasquatch close to the Atlantic Ocean’s shoreline.

According to its website, the BFRO was founded in 1995. It’s made up of scientists, journalists and specialists from diverse backgrounds. It’s the oldest and largest organization of its kind, the site said.

“The organization essentially seeks to resolve the mystery surrounding the Bigfoot phenomenon, that is, to derive conclusive documentation of the species’ existence,” the website says.

(WATCH BELOW: Bigfoot - What you need to know)

