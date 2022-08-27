1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA - One person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) responded to several robberies and the suspect was located at approximately 11:30 a.m. by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the 5700 block of Highway 10 West near the Missoula airport.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says MPD, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service law enforcement, Airport Police, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Highway Patrol responded, "due to the threat to public safety."

Armold says the incident has been turned over to The Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

MPD and all of the agencies involved are fully cooperating with the DCI, according to Arnold.

No further information is being released at this time "to allow for their investigation to proceed impartially," Arnold stated.