ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNgSB_0hY4kH3U00

MISSOULA - One person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) responded to several robberies and the suspect was located at approximately 11:30 a.m. by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the 5700 block of Highway 10 West near the Missoula airport.

Axis Maps

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says MPD, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service law enforcement, Airport Police, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Highway Patrol responded, "due to the threat to public safety."

Armold says the incident has been turned over to The Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

MPD and all of the agencies involved are fully cooperating with the DCI, according to Arnold.

No further information is being released at this time "to allow for their investigation to proceed impartially," Arnold stated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Ravalli, MT
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West

Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Us Forest Service#Montana Highway Patrol#Airport Police#Violent Crime#Mpd#Dci
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula

On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
montanarightnow.com

Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware

HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

City of Missoula to commit $1.5 million for South Ave. improvements

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula will commit $1.5 million to improvements for South Avenue. City Council members approved the expenditure Monday. That's what they'll chip in as matching funds for the federal Safe Streets for All funding. The City is joining Missoula County and applying for up...
MISSOULA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August

MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

UPDATED: Parking lot fire displaces Missoula residents

Missoula emergency crews responded to a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The blaze displaced at least four people from their homes. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Whitaker Drive around 2:30 p.m. Two car ports were fully engulfed in flames and the side of an apartment building was scorched. The plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the Missoula valley.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
MISSOULA, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy