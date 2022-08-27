LITTLETON, Colo. — It's unusual for the Arapahoe County eviction clinic to be quiet on any day it's open. On Friday morning, only staff were present.

Typically, there's a waiting room full of Arapahoe County residents waiting their turn to speak with the attorney to help them fight off eviction notices. But with only one attorney and one paralegal, the clinic is having to turn people away on some days because the demand for services continues to rise.

"It's incredibly busy," said Megan O' Byrne, the attorney who works with Colorado Legal Services and staffs the eviction clinic. "We can really only help about three people per attorney a day."

Demand for services at Arapahoe County eviction clinic continues to rise, forcing staff to turn people away

The clinic opened its doors in the Arapahoe County building back in May. The county went to Colorado Legal Services asking they bring their expertise to the county after they saw the success at the Denver and Adams counties eviction clinics.

The Arapahoe County eviction clinic has seen the same success, but it has meant a swamped office.

"Unfortunately, we have to turn away people. We're working on adding another attorney so we can help more people. But it's been very popular and highly utilized by the tenants, the low-income tenants in Arapahoe County," said O' Byrne.

For those who go into the eviction clinic and seek O' Byrne's help, this is typically their last resort. Historically, over 90% of landlords are represented by a lawyer. But only about 5% of tenants have legal representation.

"It's almost majority single moms," she said. "I would say it's a lot of people of color, and mostly families. It's a lot of families, moms with kids. It's really devastating."

The legal process can sometimes be lengthy, which is why O' Byrne can only help a handful of people a day.

"They come to us so that we can assert legal defenses to help them buy time, hopefully, to get the money together," she said. "If it's a non-payment case, where they owe their landlord rent, or to assert any defenses that they do have so that they can contest the action in court if it comes to that."

On good days, O' Byrne can help those at risk for eviction pay off some of the money they owe. On bad days, she's having to turn people away.

"To be honest, it's a really hard job," she said.

At the end of the day, O 'Byrne says the goal is always the same, keep roofs over families' heads and try to serve everyone at the clinic.

O' Byrne told Denver7 she's bringing on a second attorney. With the added help, the eviction clinic will be able to handle a few more cases a day.

The county says the $1.5 million in funding for the pilot program is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The clinic, located at the Arapahoe County Plaza at 1690 W. Littleton Blvd in Littleton, is available by appointment. To make an appointment, you can visit ColoradoLegalServices.org or call 303-837-1313.

