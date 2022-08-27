ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Demand for services at Arapahoe County eviction clinic continues to rise

By Veronica Acosta
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyTID_0hY4kDWa00

LITTLETON, Colo. — It's unusual for the Arapahoe County eviction clinic to be quiet on any day it's open. On Friday morning, only staff were present.

Typically, there's a waiting room full of Arapahoe County residents waiting their turn to speak with the attorney to help them fight off eviction notices. But with only one attorney and one paralegal, the clinic is having to turn people away on some days because the demand for services continues to rise.

"It's incredibly busy," said Megan O' Byrne, the attorney who works with Colorado Legal Services and staffs the eviction clinic. "We can really only help about three people per attorney a day."

Demand for services at Arapahoe County eviction clinic continues to rise, forcing staff to turn people away

The clinic opened its doors in the Arapahoe County building back in May. The county went to Colorado Legal Services asking they bring their expertise to the county after they saw the success at the Denver and Adams counties eviction clinics.

The Arapahoe County eviction clinic has seen the same success, but it has meant a swamped office.

"Unfortunately, we have to turn away people. We're working on adding another attorney so we can help more people. But it's been very popular and highly utilized by the tenants, the low-income tenants in Arapahoe County," said O' Byrne.

For those who go into the eviction clinic and seek O' Byrne's help, this is typically their last resort. Historically, over 90% of landlords are represented by a lawyer. But only about 5% of tenants have legal representation.

"It's almost majority single moms," she said. "I would say it's a lot of people of color, and mostly families. It's a lot of families, moms with kids. It's really devastating."

The legal process can sometimes be lengthy, which is why O' Byrne can only help a handful of people a day.

"They come to us so that we can assert legal defenses to help them buy time, hopefully, to get the money together," she said. "If it's a non-payment case, where they owe their landlord rent, or to assert any defenses that they do have so that they can contest the action in court if it comes to that."

On good days, O' Byrne can help those at risk for eviction pay off some of the money they owe. On bad days, she's having to turn people away.

"To be honest, it's a really hard job," she said.

At the end of the day, O 'Byrne says the goal is always the same, keep roofs over families' heads and try to serve everyone at the clinic.

O' Byrne told Denver7 she's bringing on a second attorney. With the added help, the eviction clinic will be able to handle a few more cases a day.

The county says the $1.5 million in funding for the pilot program is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The clinic, located at the Arapahoe County Plaza at 1690 W. Littleton Blvd in Littleton, is available by appointment. To make an appointment, you can visit ColoradoLegalServices.org or call 303-837-1313.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Medical Services#Colorado Legal Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy