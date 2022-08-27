ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

By The Associated Press
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csCfA_0hY4j92i00

Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game.

Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan in the international bracket earlier Saturday.

Cohen’s stats, like his club’s, have been stellar throughout the 20-team tournament. In 13 ⅔ innings he struck out 24 batters and the two hits he gave up on Saturday were the only ones he allowed. He can’t throw Sunday under pitch-limit rules.

His team from Honolulu, representing the West region, has now outscored its opponents 47-2.

Hawaii, winner of the U.S. bracket, has already topped last year’s squad, which finished third at the LLWS. It now will try to match the teams from 2005, 2008 and 2018 and end its season with a championship victory at Lamade Stadium.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ruston pinch hit and smacked a two-run home run just out of the reach of the center fielder to put the game out of reach at 5-1. Ruston pumped his right fist over his head as raced around the bases. He now has four hits in four at-bats for the tournament.

Hawaii’s Jaron Lancaster singled with an easy stroke to left field in the bottom of the first, then scored when Daly Watson hit a ball off the base of the left field wall for the game’s first run.

In the second inning, Hawaii put runners on second and third for Tau Parcell, who grounded out and scored Luke Hiromoto. Kekoa Payanal then drove the ball up the middle to tack on another run to make it 3-0.

Tennessee’s Jack Rhodes shot a single in the right field gap in the top of the forth to break up the no hitter. Wright Martin later laid down a bunt back to Cohen and beat the throw to first, which scored Jack to make it 3-1. But Cohen then struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

The only team to beat Tennessee, the Southeast region champ, was Hawaii, which did it twice.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
State
Hawaii State
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999

23-year-old LaResha Walker was a responsible young woman who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1999, she was working at the Peterbilt Motors Company in Nashville, had just moved into a new apartment, and was living a quiet and normal life. She had a 2-year-old son, Rayvon, whom she was very protective of, and LaResha was private about her personal life.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Llws#Taiwan#Curacao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy