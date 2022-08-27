ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As students return to school, groups give away supplies in Linda Vista

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A celebration for children and families was held Saturday at the Linda Vista Community Park, where students heading back to school were given backpacks, headphones, padded Chromebook cases, notebooks, markers, binders, and pencil pouches.

Sharp Healthcare also hosted a health fair and a vaccine clinic.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was joined at the celebration by San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Lamont Jackson, nonprofit partners and community leaders.

"As mayor, I want to ensure our students are prepared to go back to school and have the resources they need to hit the ground running," Gloria said. "Our youth are a critical part of our city and investing in them today to help ensure their bright future is a key priority of my administration."

The San Diego Seals lacrosse team provided 250 backpacks and other school supplies.

"We all know the youth are the future of our city, and the San Diego Seals want to do everything we can to help support this amazing city we all call home," team president Steve Govett said.

Other giveaways were provided by the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club, San Diego Gulls ice hockey team, San Diego Padres and San Diego Wave FC soccer team.

Other organizations that contributed to the event were the University of San Diego, AT&T, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Toyota, Bayside Community Center, and Cox Communications.

