People on Tuesday continued to gather at the spot in San Jose where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last weekend, allegedly by a friend. The victim, identified by family and friends as Sunny Suy, was stabbed early Saturday morning in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, according to police. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and was booked into Santa Clara County jail.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO