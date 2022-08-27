Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco
Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
Advocates Raise Concern as San Jose Plans Homeless Encampment Sweep Near Airport
The city of San Jose is preparing to move in and clean out a homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport despite the looming heat wave. The scheduled sweep is set to begin Thursday to accommodate a deadline set by the FAA, which doesn’t allow encampments near an airport.
Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course
Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
Crews Begin Cleaning Up Dead Fish at Lake Merritt Before Heat Wave
Crews were out Wednesday morning along the shores of Oakland's Lake Merritt cleaning up dead fish that have died off in large numbers, a spokesperson for the city's Public Works Department said. Crews were out working just before 10 a.m. at East 18th Street and Lakeshore Avenue. They will be...
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on I-680 in Milpitas: CHP
The California Highway Patrol reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Milpitas early Thursday, after a pedestrian on the freeway was struck and killed late Wednesday night. The CHP announced the reopening at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a little more than two hours after the collision was reported about 10:20...
Officials Say Fatal SF Bay Algae Bloom Killing Fish Could Last for Weeks
The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won't end for at least a couple weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts. Environmental agencies held a press conference Monday afternoon...
Detectives Search for Motive in Stabbing Death of Teen in San Jose
People on Tuesday continued to gather at the spot in San Jose where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last weekend, allegedly by a friend. The victim, identified by family and friends as Sunny Suy, was stabbed early Saturday morning in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, according to police. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and was booked into Santa Clara County jail.
Oakland Police Release Images of Car Seen Leaving Area of Aug. 26 Triple Homicide
Police released photos on Wednesday of a car seen leaving the area of a triple homicide last week in West Oakland. Officers responded to shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where they found two men fatally shot and a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.
California Flex Alert Issued for Thursday Due to High Heat
The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Thursday due to high heat and increased energy demand. The Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 to avoid power disruptions. Before the Flex Alert takes effect, Californians are encouraged to take...
Attacker Smashes Ambulance's Windows in SF, Tries to Run Down Paramedics
Two paramedics in San Francisco were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
Lyft Hit With Dozens of Lawsuits Over Reported Assaults
San Francisco-based Lyft was hit with more than a dozen new lawsuits all at once Wednesday, most of them by drivers who say they were physically or sexually assaulted by passengers. In total, there were 17 new lawsuits filed in 11 states. The attorneys claim it's the first time this...
Brush Fire Closes 5 Freeway North of Los Angeles, Grows to Over 4,000 Acres
Mandatory evacuations on as many as 200 homes were ordered as a brush fire burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles on a day of extreme late-summer heat in Southern California. The Route Fire burned at least 4,625 acres near the freeway in Castaic, forcing a full closure...
Off-Duty Cop's Vehicle Shot on Hwy. 101 in San Jose: Police
An off-duty San Jose police officer's personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon but the officer was not injured, police said. The shooting was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the interchange with state Highway 85.
Excessive Heat Watch Extended Past Labor Day for Entire Bay Area
The heat wave forecast for the Labor Day weekend just got longer. The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat watch another day, so it will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. And it now covers the entire Bay Area. Temperatures will begin climbing Wednesday...
9-Year-Old Boy Suffers Gunshot Wound in Oakland Freeway Shooting: CHP
A 9-year-old boy was struck and injured by gunfire in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Interstate 580 in Oakland late Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. as a woman and the boy were traveling along eastbound I-580 east of Fruitvale Avenue, the CHP said. The vehicle exited the freeway and crashed on surface streets.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Highway 101 in Sausalito: CHP
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said officers responded to reports just before 4:30 a.m. of a pedestrian walking on the highway.
Group Disrupts Drag Queen Story Hour Event in Campbell
A group of protesters disrupted a drag queen story hour event at a bookstore in Campbell Wednesday night, organizers said. Just as in similar incidents that happened in the Bay Area and across the nation this year, participants were called homophobic and transphobic slurs. The audience later cheered as protesters...
Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court
The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
Dangerous Heat Returns to Bay Area This Week Through Labor Day
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
Portola Festival: What to Know About San Francisco's Newest Live Music Event
Move over Outside Lands, there's a new music festival in town — and it kicks off later this month. From the promoters of Southern California's Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, San Francisco will host the Portola Festival beginning Sept. 24, featuring electronic, pop, hip hop and dance performers. What...
