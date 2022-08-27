ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs better after ‘frustrating’ oblique strain

TAMPA — For Tristan Wirfs, the last two weeks have been frustrating. After entering the offseason with an ankle injury suffered in the playoffs, the tackle returned to his spot with the first-team offensive line through the early stages of training camp. Then, in a joint-practice drill with the Titans on Aug. 18, Wirfs strained his oblique. That set his preseason back.
TAMPA, FL
