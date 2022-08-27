Read full article on original website
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs better after ‘frustrating’ oblique strain
TAMPA — For Tristan Wirfs, the last two weeks have been frustrating. After entering the offseason with an ankle injury suffered in the playoffs, the tackle returned to his spot with the first-team offensive line through the early stages of training camp. Then, in a joint-practice drill with the Titans on Aug. 18, Wirfs strained his oblique. That set his preseason back.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye reportedly arrested for ‘aggravated assault with a firearm’
New Orleans Saints starting strong safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested this morning after apparently assaulting someone with a firearm.
One thing USC needs vs Rice: Miller Moss playing at least 20 game minutes
USC and Lincoln Riley would like to check a lot of boxes and meet a lot of needs against Rice. It’s unrealistic to think that every imaginable need will be met and that the game will flow perfectly. However, it is realistic to think that USC can put this game to bed by the middle of the third quarter.
Vandy hosting Elon with chance for 1st 2-0 start since 2018
Elon (0-0) at Vanderbilt (1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+/SEC Network+) Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Vanderbilt 1-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
