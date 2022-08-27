Former Stockton Unified Superintendent arrested for DUI

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department arrested John Ramirez, 51 on Thursday for driving under the influence.

Police said they received reports at 9:52 p.m. of a DUI driver in the area of March Lane and St Andrews Drive.

When officers made contact with Ramirez officials said that they observed clear signs of intoxication.

Following a preliminary alcohol screen test, Ramirez’s blood-alcohol-content was measured at .225%. He was later released on Friday.

The Stockton Unified School District Superintendent served the district from February 2021 to June 9, 2022.

