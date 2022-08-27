Police are looking for a group of five men accused of assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old man in the Longwood section of the Bronx. While aboard a southbound "6" train around 4 a.m. on August 6, police say the group approached the man with a knife and beat him up before taking his wallet. The suspects then took off.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO