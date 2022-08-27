ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

TheBigGuysKidd
4d ago

And if he wouldv been shot dead , there would be outrage. Well I’m outraged at the animals allowed to roam the streets and attack innocent bystanders with impunity.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Group of Five Sought in Armed Robbery of Two Men

The NYPD is appealing to the public for help locating and identifying the five people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the East Bronx, located in the 47th Precinct. It was reported to police that on Sunday, August 25,...
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwood, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Police Search for Five Suspects in Subway Robbery

Police are looking for a group of five men accused of assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old man in the Longwood section of the Bronx. While aboard a southbound "6" train around 4 a.m. on August 6, police say the group approached the man with a knife and beat him up before taking his wallet. The suspects then took off.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers, suspect exchange gunfire in the Bronx: officials

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who opened fire at police in the Bronx and evaded officers when they fired back on Tuesday, police officials said. The shooting happened in Morrisania at Third Avenue and East 167th Street around 5:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two NYPD […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
norwoodnews.org

South of Claremont Park: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Boy

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing in the area south of Claremont Park. Preston Hamilton, 16, of 275 East 168th Street was last seen Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2 p.m., leaving his home. He is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black/blue shirt, blue shorts, and black sneakers.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy