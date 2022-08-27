ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansford County, TX

1 dead after fatal crash in Hansford County

By Alex Voland
 4 days ago

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person is dead after a fatal crash that occurred Friday night on SH15, approximately seven miles west of Spearman.

Officials stated that a 2012 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck driven by Warren Wilson, a 59-year-old out of Goodwell Oklahoma, was traveling west on SH 15 when Wilson failed to drive in a single lane. The pickup traveled across the eastbound lane, entered a ditch south, traveled through a barbed wire fence, and rolled over, causing Wilson to be ejected. The pickup came to a rest upright in a field.

Officials reported that Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

