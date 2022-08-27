Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning. West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans, deputy help mother after car auto-locks with boy inside at Deerfield Beach gas station
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy came to the rescue after a mother realized she had accidentally locked her young son in her car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach. A quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Southwest 10th Street on...
Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach
A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said.
Click10.com
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
Ambulance driver helps troopers catch suspect in deadly road rage crash
For more than a year, an ambulance driver from Wellington has been pushing for the arrest of what he calls a road rage driver in a deadly crash.
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
WPBF News 25
Friends, family of doctor killed delivering food in Port St. Lucie plead for help to catch his killer
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Six weeks after a doctor was murdered on the streets of Port St. Lucie, his friends and family are pleading with the community to step forward to help catch his killer. On July 13, Dr. Roberto Peigne was helping his wife deliver food near...
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Deputies have released surveillance video where...
Click10.com
Nephew of slain elderly man opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug. 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins,...
Click10.com
Hit-and-run victim dies; BSO deputies search for driver
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale. The victim’s brother, Billy Wilson, has identified the man that was killed in the hit-and-run as 58-year-old Mark Philpart. His family is still trying to come to terms...
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs. Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22.
Worker killed after being trapped underneath dump truck
One man has died after an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Police searching for Sam's Club shoplifter in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man that stole over $3,300 worth of electronics from Sam's Club. Investigators say the man shown in the photo walked into Sam's Club at US Highway 1 around 7:30 p.m. on August 23. Once inside,...
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
cbs12.com
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Maryland Woman Dies On Scooter Outside Delray Beach Assisted Living Facility
Kelsey Slager Crashed Scooter In Front Of Tuscan Gardens. She Died Days Later. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if Kelsey Slager of Woodbine, Maryland, was a resident of the Tuscan Gardens Assisted Living center, but we do know that she basically […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton
Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
850wftl.com
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter went on toads ‘killing spree,’ his ‘short fuse’ frightened mother, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to the testimony of a former neighbor and two deputies during his trial’s death penalty phase on Wednesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Capital defense attorney Casey Secor...
