Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Fire north of Chelan stopped at around 20 acres, evacuations downgraded
CHELAN, Wash. – Chelan County Emergency Management said they are reducing evacuations for a fire burning north of Chelan. Evacuations have been lowered to level one for Baggenstos Lane to Jerry Garton Lane. Purtteman Gulch Road and Moon Ridge Road are also at level one evacuations. Evacuations have been...
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ncwlife.com
Pickup fire briefly disrupts Highway 2 traffic
The Washington State Patrol said there were no injuries this morning when a pickup burst into flames on Highway near Monitor. Northbound traffic was briefly limited to one lane while firefighters extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire, which was reported about 8:15 a.m., is under investigation.
Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Multiple ground and air crews were able to halt Union Valley fire
Evacuation levels have been lowered or lifted and most roads reopened after a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. Firefighters from several regional and state agencies used ground and air resources to limit the fire burning in brush and timber to about 20 acres. At one...
kpq.com
Wildfire Evacuations In Place Outside Chelan
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is now issuing a Level 3 Evacuation (GO NOW) Notice for 1224 Union Valley Road and above, to include all side roads. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (get ready) advisory for Cagle Gulch Road to include Sunset Ridge Lane and Albers Lane.
Level 3 evacuations in place for wildfire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for a brush fire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County. Level 3 evacuations mean GET OUT NOW for residents living in that area. According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are...
nbcrightnow.com
truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg
A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
ncwlife.com
Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
Moses Lake woman, 42, missing since going on hiking trip
EPHRATA, Wash. — Law enforcement across Grant County is searching for 42-year-old Lyudmila Kibukevich, a woman from the Moses Lake area who left for a hiking trip on Sunday and hasn’t returned home. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Kibukevich is identifiable by her brown eyes and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
kpq.com
One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting
Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
Grant County detectives revive cold case investigation into 1999 homicide
EPHRATA, Wash. — On May 9, 1999, the body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman was recovered from a lake near the edge of Grant County and Adams County. His wounds were consistent with a homicide, but no suspects were identified and his killer was never found. 23 years later, that won’t stop detectives from trying to find out what happened to him.
nbcrightnow.com
Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum in Kittitas County Saturday morning
LAKE CLE ELUM, Wash.- A person was found dead in Lake Cle Elum Saturday morning after being reported missing. Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 says family members reported their loved one missing earlier in the day. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. KCSO found the person...
kpq.com
Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday
A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
Comments / 0