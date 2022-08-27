Read full article on original website
Rare car damaged in parking lot where construction zone was unmarked, not permitted
BATON ROUGE - A man says his rare car was damaged in an unmarked construction zone that wasn't permitted. It happened one April evening around 8:30 in a parking lot off Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road. Ever since, he's been fighting to get that damage paid for. Andrew Carter...
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
Bird's nest on building sign causes fire after electrical malfunction
BATON ROUGE - After an electrical malfunction, a bird's nest in the sign of a building caused a fire late Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to Vina's Cleaners on Monterrey Drive off of South Choctaw Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The department said once it was on the scene, it found the sign on the building's roof had caught fire, and the bird's nest in part of the sign had acted as kindling.
House near corner of Park and Government burned in overnight fire
BATON ROUGE - A Garden District home caught fire early Saturday morning and firefighters have not determined how it started. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a house near the corner of Park Boulevard and Government Street sparked fire shortly before 3 a.m. while two people were home. Fire...
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested
BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate. One of...
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with an armed man while waiting for a ride to school Friday morning has kicked off a police investigation. Sources told WBRZ the encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while the child was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. The man reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child.
After on-campus stabbing last year, police plan to crack down at Zachary High football games
ZACHARY - The Zachary school board released a new list of rules to prevent violence at high school football games Friday, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy for fighting" and a ban on fans gathering anywhere inside the stadium. Zachary police officers will be patrolling at all football games "to help ensure...
Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m.
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
Amid probe into violent classroom brawl, Livonia High football game canceled Friday
LIVONIA - A high school football game in Pointe Coupee was canceled Friday night as law enforcement continues to investigate a bloody fight that forced the school to go into lockdown just a day earlier. Livonia High School initially announced that it was refunding tickets for the home game against...
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the busy season ahead
BATON ROUGE - As soon as employees unlocked the door Saturday morning at the Walk-On's on Burbank Drive, customers were ready to be seated. The first official weekend of college football is in full swing, with games playing on every TV. "A lot of big college games going on today,...
Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet to pay $50k fine for ethics violations; worked for company paid by city-parish
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for violating ethics laws after working for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government. The Advocate reports the firm, Emergent Method, will separately pay a $2,500 civil penalty under a consent opinion with...
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams set to face off for the first time
BATON ROUGE - Next weekend, two universities that call Baton Rouge home will square off on the football field for the first time ever, but it's not the first time LSU and Southern have shared the stage. Back in 2004, on a chilly day in January, Baton Rouge celebrated both...
LSU professor paints mini replica of the Tigers' football field behind Miller Hall
BATON ROUGE - With football season just around the corner, one LSU horticulture professor is getting into the spirit in a unique way!. Since 2004, Professor Robert "Bob" Mirabello has welcomed football season with a one-of-a-kind replica of the Death Valley field behind Miller Hall. The mini version is painted and organized to scale — exactly 1/16th of the size of the actual field.
Sheriff: Deputy fired after leaking video of Ascension jail brawl
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office fired a corrections officer after it was found he released a video of a jailhouse fight that made it to social media. Deputy Matthew Hall was fired Friday in an investigation into the release of the video. "During the investigation, detectives learned that...
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football season ahead of the Jaguars
BATON ROUGE - Many gathered at Southern University ahead of the big game Saturday night against Florida Memorial Lions. Fans spent their first home game tailgating outside A.W. Mumford Stadium, saying today is just the start of a big season ahead. “I want an excellent season. Remember, we’ve got Coach...
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.
Wild end, defeating loss in LSU's first game under Brian Kelly; Watch postgame news conference here
NEW ORLEANS- The LSU Tigers lost to Florida State in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start rushing for 25 yards on the first play of the game. Daniels ran for 71 yards in the first. Defensively the Tigers defensive struggled...
Controversial Baton Rouge school board member says she won't seek re-election
BATON ROUGE - A longtime East Baton Rouge School Board member who's been mired in controversy in recent years says she plans to step away from the board after serving on it for more than a decade. Connie Bernard announced her decision not to seek re-election in a letter to...
