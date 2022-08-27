BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.

