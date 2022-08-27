ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

wbrz.com

Bird's nest on building sign causes fire after electrical malfunction

BATON ROUGE - After an electrical malfunction, a bird's nest in the sign of a building caused a fire late Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to Vina's Cleaners on Monterrey Drive off of South Choctaw Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The department said once it was on the scene, it found the sign on the building's roof had caught fire, and the bird's nest in part of the sign had acted as kindling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

House near corner of Park and Government burned in overnight fire

BATON ROUGE - A Garden District home caught fire early Saturday morning and firefighters have not determined how it started. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a house near the corner of Park Boulevard and Government Street sparked fire shortly before 3 a.m. while two people were home. Fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU professor paints mini replica of the Tigers' football field behind Miller Hall

BATON ROUGE - With football season just around the corner, one LSU horticulture professor is getting into the spirit in a unique way!. Since 2004, Professor Robert "Bob" Mirabello has welcomed football season with a one-of-a-kind replica of the Death Valley field behind Miller Hall. The mini version is painted and organized to scale — exactly 1/16th of the size of the actual field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Deputy fired after leaking video of Ascension jail brawl

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office fired a corrections officer after it was found he released a video of a jailhouse fight that made it to social media. Deputy Matthew Hall was fired Friday in an investigation into the release of the video. "During the investigation, detectives learned that...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.
BATON ROUGE, LA

