Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Running games look to be featured with Bears, Tornado
Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia will clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands. The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 win over Mountain 7 District foe Lee last week, travels to Richlands (1-0) with a run-heavy offense that includes Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 31
Aug. 31, 1911: The Comet reported news with a dateline from Watauga and a date of Aug. 28. “Last Wednesday Drs. Cowan and Delaney, of Bristol, and Dr. Wallace, of his place, operated upon the tonsils of Wiley Blevins, son of James Blevins.”. Watauga is an incorporated community that...
Johnson City Press
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport pumping up its bike game with new track
A new bicycle pump track for Kingsport could be built and open by spring next year, a city official said. “You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the city of Kingsport, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway to practice Tuesday in preparation for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner wants to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
Johnson City Press
Bucs, Quarles geared up for opener
You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began. The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.
Johnson City Press
DSC_0628.JPG
Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City's Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their music has made the group one of the area’s premier attractions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Quarles ready for ETSU debut
It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s head football coach and now things are about to get serious. ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better- than-average NCAA Division II team, comes to Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Lady Pioneers get past Providence Academy
Combining 11 kills with 17 digs, Brylee Tullock spearheaded David Crockett’s 3-1 triumph over Providence Academy in high school volleyball action from Monday night. Elizabeth Wheeley complemented Tullock offensively, logging 10 kills. Brooklyn Delaney doled out 15 assists for the Lady Pioneers, who earned a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 decision.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra...
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Nobody’s Business back at Carter Fold
HILTONS — Nobody’s Business will be at the center of the Carter Family Fold’s old-time and mountain music business this weekend. The Grayson Highlands-based county and bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9-11 responders
BRISTOL, Tennessee – Area first responders and the public will converge at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at BMS – 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol,...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Drug Prevention observes Overdose Awareness Day
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
Course maestro: Cheek excels in golf, orchestra and classroom
In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra. “It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
Johnson City Press
Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan
Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton's Ride Into Fall bike rides set for Thursdays in September
ELIZABETHTON — With the approach of fall, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its free Ride Into Fall, a series of community bike rides each Thursday evening in September. Riders will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island parking area, just across from the...
Johnson City Press
JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City
Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission to vote on adopting new city flag
Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week. That’s right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading “Johnson City Tennessee” and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.
Comments / 0