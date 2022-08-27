ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Johnson City Press

Running games look to be featured with Bears, Tornado

Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia will clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands. The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 win over Mountain 7 District foe Lee last week, travels to Richlands (1-0) with a run-heavy offense that includes Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
RICHLANDS, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 31

Aug. 31, 1911: The Comet reported news with a dateline from Watauga and a date of Aug. 28. “Last Wednesday Drs. Cowan and Delaney, of Bristol, and Dr. Wallace, of his place, operated upon the tonsils of Wiley Blevins, son of James Blevins.”. Watauga is an incorporated community that...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport pumping up its bike game with new track

A new bicycle pump track for Kingsport could be built and open by spring next year, a city official said. “You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the city of Kingsport, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
Johnson City Press

Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway to practice Tuesday in preparation for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner wants to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Johnson City Press

Bucs, Quarles geared up for opener

You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began. The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City's Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen

Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their music has made the group one of the area’s premier attractions.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles ready for ETSU debut

It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s head football coach and now things are about to get serious. ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better- than-average NCAA Division II team, comes to Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Lady Pioneers get past Providence Academy

Combining 11 kills with 17 digs, Brylee Tullock spearheaded David Crockett’s 3-1 triumph over Providence Academy in high school volleyball action from Monday night. Elizabeth Wheeley complemented Tullock offensively, logging 10 kills. Brooklyn Delaney doled out 15 assists for the Lady Pioneers, who earned a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 decision.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus

Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra...
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September

ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Nobody’s Business back at Carter Fold

HILTONS — Nobody’s Business will be at the center of the Carter Family Fold’s old-time and mountain music business this weekend. The Grayson Highlands-based county and bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9-11 responders

BRISTOL, Tennessee – Area first responders and the public will converge at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at BMS – 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan

Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City

Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Commission to vote on adopting new city flag

Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week. That’s right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading “Johnson City Tennessee” and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

