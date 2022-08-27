Read full article on original website
Obituary: Christian Dean Knigge
Christian Dean Knigge: October 21, 1965 – August 21, 2022. Christian Dean Knigge, Gillette resident, 56, died on Aug 21, 2022 at his home from suicide. Dean was the first born of Buzz and Kay (Nielsen) Knigge on October 21, 1965 in Jackson Hole, WY. Dean grew up in...
Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3, adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2, planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
Campbell commissioners approve 6-month extension for Wyoming Innovation Center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center construction service completion date will be extended through December under an amendment Campbell County commissioners passed at the Senior Center Board meeting Wednesday. Commissioner Del Shelstad said challenges in getting parts and labor prompted the extensions. Campbell County Grants Specialist Kristin Young...
New Tommy’s Express in Gillette to offer free car washes this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Gillette will be washing cars for free this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate opening the national franchise’s first Wyoming location. The car wash is across the street from Dalbey Memorial Park on the corner of Edwards Street and South...
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 31, W. 1st Street, GPD. Officers responded to a business on...
Campbell sheriff corporal: Man deputies chased still at large
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County deputies were unable to locate a man they were chasing Aug. 30, a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office corporal told County 17 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 that he does not believe there’s a danger to the community. Cpl. Ryan Undeberg said...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Aug. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Aug. 29, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers reportedly located marijuana cigarettes, THC wax,...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
Week-long warm up continues; weak cold front to temper Friday high
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong high pressure firmly in place over the region, the week-long warm-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend will continue. Skies will remain clear and sunny today as the high gets near 90 degrees. A southwest breeze 5 to 8 mph should transition to come from the northeast after noon. Gusts could reach 16 mph. Tonight’s low should fall to around 62 degrees under clear skies.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/31/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Aug. 31:. At 11:25 a.m. to the 500 block of Wall Street for a fire alarm activation. Firefighters found that the alarm was activated due to juvenile activating a pull station. At 2:21 p.m....
Man charged with threatening vehicle occupants with ‘AR-15 style’ rifle during traffic dispute
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Prosecutors have charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened a family with a rifle on S. Douglas Highway last week, Campbell County court records say. Christen H. Best, 18, was arraigned on four counts of felony aggravated assault Monday in Campbell County Circuit...
Man threatens teenage daughter, man with handgun
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Aggravated assault charges could be pending for a man who pointed a gun at his teenage daughter’s head and another man, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old man, was allegedly tipped off by a neighbor who told...
Wagonwheel principal: ‘We haven’t had any concerns thus far’ following Aug. 30 foot chase
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies haven’t yet found a man they were chasing Aug. 30, the principal of Wagonwheel Elementary said that school staff haven’t had any concerns so far. Wagonwheel Elementary Principal Eric Stremcha said Aug. 31 that at about 4:40...
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
