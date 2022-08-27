2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia

Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO