Columbia County, PA

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia

By AJ Donatoni
 4 days ago

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give it another run.

Sports
